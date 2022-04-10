WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 9, 2022

493 FPUS56 KSEW 100945

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

244 AM PDT Sun Apr 10 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

WAZ558-102300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

244 AM PDT Sun Apr 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers until early

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the morning. Lows in

the 30s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming north with gusts to

25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy, cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

North wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. South

wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 400 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 47 35 49 / 70 50 40

$$

WAZ559-102300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

244 AM PDT Sun Apr 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. No snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind becoming

east to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers until early morning, then

rain and snow likely in the morning. No snow accumulation. Lows

in the 30s. Light wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

North wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s to

lower 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. South

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 46 34 50 / 70 60 40

$$

WAZ507-102300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

244 AM PDT Sun Apr 10 2022

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the

morning. No snow accumulation. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the 30s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs near 50. North wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 400 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 46 35 49 / 80 40 30

Everett 45 34 49 / 80 40 30

$$

WAZ509-102300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

244 AM PDT Sun Apr 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers likely after midnight. Rain and snow likely in the

morning. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after

midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

North wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. South

wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 49 34 51 / 70 70 50

Tacoma 48 33 50 / 60 70 50

$$

WAZ556-102300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

244 AM PDT Sun Apr 10 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind becoming west

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers until early

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow

level near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in

the morning. Highs near 50. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s. North wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. South

wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 300 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 47 34 50 / 80 50 40

$$

WAZ555-102300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

244 AM PDT Sun Apr 10 2022

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers early in the afternoon. Rain showers likely late in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. No snow

accumulation. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers until early

morning. A chance of snow showers in the late evening and early

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow

level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming north

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in

the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind 10 to

20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

30s. North wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light

wind becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 300 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 47 33 50 / 90 40 40

Enumclaw 44 32 47 / 80 60 50

North Bend 46 32 49 / 80 50 40

$$

WAZ503-102300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

244 AM PDT Sun Apr 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the 40s. Light wind

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers until

early morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the

30s. South wind to 10 mph becoming northeast with gusts to 25 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the morning. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs

near 50. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 47 35 52 / 50 20 20

Sumas 49 34 53 / 60 20 20

$$

WAZ506-102300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

244 AM PDT Sun Apr 10 2022

.TODAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain showers

likely through the day. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning.

No snow accumulation. Highs in the 40s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers until

early morning. A slight chance of snow after midnight. A slight

chance of rain in the morning. Snow level near 1000 feet after

midnight. Lows in the 30s. South wind to 10 mph becoming east

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs near 50. North

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming northwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 46 37 51 / 60 20 20

Mount Vernon 48 35 52 / 70 20 20

$$

WAZ001-102300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

244 AM PDT Sun Apr 10 2022

.TODAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning. A chance of

snow showers in the morning. Rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers until

early morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 47 36 50 / 60 20 20

Eastsound 45 38 47 / 60 20 20

$$

WAZ510-102300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

244 AM PDT Sun Apr 10 2022

.TODAY...A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then

snow showers likely late in the morning. Rain showers likely in

the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. No snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming west

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. A chance

of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows

in the 30s. South wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 47 36 50 / 70 20 20

Port Townsend 45 35 48 / 70 30 30

$$

WAZ511-102300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

244 AM PDT Sun Apr 10 2022

.TODAY...A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then

rain showers likely early in the afternoon. A chance of rain

showers late in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the

morning. No snow accumulation. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then

rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the 30s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to northeast 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind 15 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 48 30 50 / 50 80 50

$$

WAZ504-102300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

244 AM PDT Sun Apr 10 2022

.TODAY...A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then

snow showers likely late in the morning. Rain showers likely in

the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. No snow accumulation.

Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then rain

and snow showers after midnight. Rain and snow in the morning.

Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming northeast with gusts to 25 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet in the morning. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Total

snow accumulation 1 to 5 inches. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. North wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level near

1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 300 feet in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 47 32 48 / 60 90 90

Olympia 48 30 50 / 50 80 80

$$

WAZ512-102300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

244 AM PDT Sun Apr 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then

rain and snow showers after midnight. Rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 1000 feet. Snow accumulation up to

3 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming northeast with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to

4 inches. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. West wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level near

1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

400 feet in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ514-102300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

244 AM PDT Sun Apr 10 2022

.TODAY...A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then

snow showers likely in the late morning and early afternoon. Rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. No

snow accumulation. Highs in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. A chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level

near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 45 33 48 / 70 40 40

Sequim 46 32 48 / 70 40 40

$$

WAZ515-102300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

244 AM PDT Sun Apr 10 2022

.TODAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning. A chance of

snow showers through the day. Rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. A chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Wind variable

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable

to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 45 34 49 / 50 40 20

$$

WAZ517-102300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

244 AM PDT Sun Apr 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then rain

showers and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the 30s. Light wind becoming

northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs near 50.

North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the 30s

to lower 40s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

and snow showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near

50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 46 36 50 / 50 90 80

$$

WAZ516-102300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

244 AM PDT Sun Apr 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers until

late afternoon, then a chance of rain showers late in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the 40s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then

rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet. No snow accumulation. Lows in the 30s. Light wind

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning.

A slight chance of rain through the day. A chance of snow late in

the morning. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s to

lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 46 32 51 / 40 60 20

$$

WAZ513-102300-

Olympics-

244 AM PDT Sun Apr 10 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to

1500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation near Hurricane

Ridge of 3 to 5 inches.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Rain and snow likely in the morning. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 1000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 500 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level

near 1500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

1500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 27 20 29 / 80 50 50

$$

WAZ567-102300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

244 AM PDT Sun Apr 10 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

early in the afternoon. A chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet increasing to 1500 feet in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to

500 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow through the

day. Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 400 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

1000 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 1000 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 31 22 33 / 60 20 40

$$

WAZ568-102300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

244 AM PDT Sun Apr 10 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning. Snow showers likely

through the day. Rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Snow may be

heavy at times late in the morning. Snow accumulation of 3 to

8 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s.

Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until early

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow

level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. South

wind in the passes to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures

in the lower to mid 30s. East wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2000 feet. Light wind in the passes becoming east

to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 1000 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind in the

passes.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 200 feet increasing to 500 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 1000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 400 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

1500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 34 24 35 / 80 40 50

Stevens Pass 30 21 32 / 60 40 60

$$

WAZ569-102300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

244 AM PDT Sun Apr 10 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Snow may be heavy at

times in the morning. Snow accumulation of 4 to 9 inches.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near

1000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 5 to 10 inches.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to

1500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 8 inches.

Total snow accumulation 12 to 27 inches.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 1000 feet

decreasing to 500 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

1500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1000 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon.

$$

