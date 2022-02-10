WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 9, 2022

916 FPUS56 KSEW 101147

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

347 AM PST Thu Feb 10 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

WAZ558-110000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

347 AM PST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s. North

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 50 39 53 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ559-110000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

347 AM PST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of

drizzle in the morning. Highs near 50. North wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near

40. North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 51 39 54 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ507-110000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

347 AM PST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north

with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s. North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 49 40 52 / 0 0 0

Everett 49 38 52 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ509-110000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

347 AM PST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light

wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast

after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s. Northeast

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 54 38 56 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 52 37 54 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ556-110000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

347 AM PST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of

drizzle in the morning. Highs near 50. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 51 39 54 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ555-110000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

347 AM PST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s. North wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 52 37 55 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 54 34 56 / 0 0 0

North Bend 53 36 56 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ503-110000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

347 AM PST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming north to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 49 36 51 / 0 0 0

Sumas 49 34 51 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ506-110000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

347 AM PST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 49 39 51 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 51 37 53 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ001-110000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

347 AM PST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near

40. Light wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.

North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light

wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 48 39 50 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 46 39 48 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ510-110000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

347 AM PST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in the morning.

Highs near 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming

north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 50 38 52 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 49 40 51 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ511-110000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

347 AM PST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north

after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming

northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 50 37 52 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ504-110000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

347 AM PST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 50s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 53 37 55 / 0 0 0

Olympia 52 36 54 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ512-110000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

347 AM PST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. East wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

$$

WAZ514-110000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

347 AM PST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of

drizzle in the morning. Highs near 50. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

30s to lower 40s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 49 38 51 / 0 0 0

Sequim 50 36 52 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ515-110000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

347 AM PST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.

East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 50 39 52 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ517-110000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

347 AM PST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of

drizzle in the morning. Highs near 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East wind

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. East wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 52 40 54 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ516-110000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

347 AM PST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light

wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast

after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east in

the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 49 35 53 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ513-110000-

Olympics-

347 AM PST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of

drizzle in the morning. Snow level near 5000 feet. Freezing level

near 11000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Freezing

level near 10000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Freezing level

near 10000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 46 33 48 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ567-110000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

347 AM PST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of drizzle in the morning. Snow level near 5000 feet.

Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet increasing

to 8500 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet increasing to

10500 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 41 32 43 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ568-110000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

347 AM PST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Snow

level near 5000 feet. Freezing level near 10500 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the lower 40s. West wind in the passes

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet. West

wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. East wind in the

passes 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8000 feet. East

wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet increasing to

11000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

lower to mid 40s. Light wind in the passes.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 43 28 45 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 40 30 42 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ569-110000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

347 AM PST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Snow level near

5500 feet. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

$$

