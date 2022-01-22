WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 21, 2022 _____ 453 FPUS56 KSEW 221038 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 238 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Sunday. WAZ558-230000- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 238 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog until late afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 45 34 45 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ559-230000- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 238 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog until late afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Light wind. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Light wind. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. North wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 45 34 46 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ507-230000- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 238 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of dense fog until late afternoon. Highs in the 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and early morning. Areas of fog in the morning. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Light wind. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Light wind. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Light wind. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 44 36 45 \/ 0 0 0 Everett 43 34 45 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ509-230000- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 238 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning, then areas of dense fog in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and early morning. Areas of fog in the morning. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 46 34 48 \/ 0 0 0 Tacoma 45 32 46 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ556-230000- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 238 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of dense fog until late afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and early morning. Areas of fog in the morning. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 46 34 47 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ555-230000- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 238 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog until late afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Light wind. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs near 50. Light wind. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 52 38 54 \/ 0 0 0 Enumclaw 48 36 52 \/ 0 0 0 North Bend 50 37 55 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ503-230000- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 238 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Light wind. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Light wind. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 43 31 43 \/ 0 0 0 Sumas 43 32 45 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ506-230000- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 238 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning, then areas of dense fog late in the morning. Patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Light wind. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Light wind. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 43 35 43 \/ 0 0 0 Mount Vernon 45 34 47 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ001-230000- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 238 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North wind around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and early morning. Areas of fog in the morning. Lows in the 30s. North wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 43 35 42 \/ 0 0 0 Eastsound 41 35 41 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ510-230000- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 238 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Light wind. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. North wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 45 34 45 \/ 0 0 0 Port Townsend 44 37 45 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ511-230000- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 238 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog until late afternoon. Highs in the 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Light wind. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 45 32 47 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ504-230000- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 238 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of dense fog until late afternoon. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 47 32 49 \/ 0 0 0 Olympia 46 32 48 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ512-230000- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 238 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of dense fog until late afternoon. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs near 50. East wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East wind to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs near 50. East wind to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ WAZ514-230000- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 238 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog until late afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs near 50. Light wind. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 46 35 48 \/ 0 0 0 Sequim 46 35 48 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ515-230000- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 238 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Areas of dense fog late in the morning, then patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 46 37 48 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ517-230000- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 238 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of dense fog until late afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Lows in the 30s. East wind 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. East wind to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs near 50. East wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 49 37 51 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ516-230000- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 238 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Lows in the 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 49 33 51 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ513-230000- Olympics- 238 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 43 36 45 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ567-230000- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 238 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet increasing to 10500 feet in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet decreasing to 3000 feet after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 42 34 43 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ568-230000- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 238 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet increasing to 11000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower 40s. Light wind in the passes. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet. Light wind in the passes. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind in the passes. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet. North wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 40. North wind in the passes around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 5500 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 41 30 45 \/ 0 0 0 Stevens Pass 41 28 43 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ569-230000- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 238 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 7500 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather