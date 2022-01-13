WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 12, 2022

_____

374 FPUS56 KSEW 131048

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

247 AM PST Thu Jan 13 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

WAZ558-140000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

247 AM PST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Rain likely

in the morning, then rain at times late in the morning. A slight

chance of rain early in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 40. East wind to 10 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. East wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light

wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 52 40 50 / 80 0 0

$$

WAZ559-140000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

247 AM PST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of

rain late in the morning. Partly sunny in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and

early morning. Lows near 40. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows near 40. South

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light

wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 50 39 48 / 80 0 0

$$

WAZ507-140000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

247 AM PST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East

wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

East wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 51 40 49 / 70 0 0

Everett 51 39 49 / 60 0 0

$$

WAZ509-140000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

247 AM PST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Rain likely

in the morning, then rain at times late in the morning. A slight

chance of rain early in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows near 40. North wind

to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50. East wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near

50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 53 39 51 / 90 0 0

Tacoma 52 39 50 / 90 0 0

$$

WAZ556-140000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

247 AM PST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. Sunny

late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near

40. East wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

near 40. East wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 53 40 50 / 80 0 0

$$

WAZ555-140000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

247 AM PST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A chance of

rain in the morning, then rain at times late in the morning. A

slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. East wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

East wind 10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 52 40 52 / 80 0 0

Enumclaw 51 39 50 / 80 0 0

North Bend 52 39 51 / 80 0 0

$$

WAZ503-140000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

247 AM PST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain late in the morning. Mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Highs near 50. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40. East wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 51 38 48 / 60 0 0

Sumas 50 37 48 / 70 0 0

$$

WAZ506-140000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

247 AM PST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. South wind to 10 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Southeast wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light

wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 50 40 48 / 50 0 0

Mount Vernon 53 40 51 / 50 0 0

$$

WAZ001-140000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

247 AM PST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 40. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Light wind becoming

south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 49 39 46 / 50 0 0

Eastsound 49 39 45 / 60 0 0

$$

WAZ510-140000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

247 AM PST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 52 41 50 / 40 0 0

Port Townsend 50 41 48 / 40 0 0

$$

WAZ511-140000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

247 AM PST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows

near 40. North wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows near 40. South

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 50 40 49 / 90 0 0

$$

WAZ504-140000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

247 AM PST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Becoming partly sunny late in the afternoon. Rain likely

in the morning, then rain at times late in the morning. A chance

of rain early in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows near 40. East wind

to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the morning. Highs

near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. East wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 40.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 52 42 51 / 90 0 0

Olympia 52 40 50 / 90 0 0

$$

WAZ512-140000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

247 AM PST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Becoming partly sunny late in the afternoon. Rain at

times in the morning, then a chance of rain late in the morning.

A slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows near 40. East wind

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50. East wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows near 40. East

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

$$

WAZ514-140000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

247 AM PST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs near 50. Southeast wind

15 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon, Gusts

to 35 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming variable to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows near 40. Light

wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light

wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 49 39 48 / 70 0 0

Sequim 50 39 48 / 50 0 0

$$

WAZ515-140000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

247 AM PST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain late in the morning. Partly sunny in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows near 40. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming

light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light

wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 50 41 48 / 70 0 10

$$

WAZ517-140000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

247 AM PST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.

Rain at times in the morning, then a chance of rain late in the

morning. A slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 50.

Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. East wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 52 45 51 / 100 0 0

$$

WAZ516-140000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

247 AM PST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain late in the morning. Mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 52 40 50 / 70 0 10

$$

WAZ513-140000-

Olympics-

247 AM PST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow late in the morning.

A slight chance of rain and snow early in the afternoon. Snow

level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4000 feet increasing to 5500 feet in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 35 29 35 / 70 0 0

$$

WAZ567-140000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

247 AM PST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain and snow early in the afternoon. Snow level near

5500 feet. No snow accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. Freezing level near

6500 feet in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 2500 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level

near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 37 31 37 / 70 0 0

$$

WAZ568-140000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

247 AM PST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Becoming partly sunny late in the afternoon. Rain likely

in the morning. A chance of snow through the day. A chance of

rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid

to upper 30s. East wind in the passes to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 7000 feet. West wind

in the passes to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind in the

passes becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind

in the passes.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 38 29 38 / 80 0 0

Stevens Pass 35 27 34 / 60 0 0

$$

WAZ569-140000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

247 AM PST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Becoming partly sunny late in the afternoon. Rain and

snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet decreasing to 4500 feet in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet increasing

to 10000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather