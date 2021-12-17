WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 16, 2021

437 FPUS56 KSEW 171138

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

337 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

WAZ558-180000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

337 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph increasing to

north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 42 37 48 / 10 70 80

WAZ559-180000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

337 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 40.

South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 40 36 45 / 10 80 90

WAZ507-180000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

337 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph becoming south in

the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s.

East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet

increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 42 37 47 / 10 70 90

Everett 40 35 46 / 10 70 90

WAZ509-180000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

337 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph increasing to north 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 43 37 50 / 0 70 70

Tacoma 43 36 49 / 0 70 80

WAZ556-180000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

337 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 43 37 49 / 10 70 80

WAZ555-180000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

337 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast wind to

10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 42 36 47 / 10 80 90

Enumclaw 42 35 48 / 0 60 70

North Bend 42 34 48 / 10 70 80

WAZ503-180000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

337 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs near 40. Northeast wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then rain after midnight. Snow level near

500 feet in the evening. No snow accumulation. Lows in the 30s.

Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph increasing to east 25 to 40 mph with

gusts to 50 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to

50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight, Gusts to

30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

and snow. Snow level near 300 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 400 feet increasing to 1000 feet after

midnight. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs near 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 40 34 47 / 10 80 90

Sumas 38 34 46 / 10 80 90

WAZ506-180000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

337 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. East wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph increasing to southeast 20 to

35 mph with gusts to 45 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 20 to

35 mph becoming south 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to

45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

increasing to north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to

400 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 42 36 47 / 10 80 80

Mount Vernon 42 36 48 / 10 80 80

WAZ001-180000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

337 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast

wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph increasing to 25 to 40 mph

with gusts to 60 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Very windy. Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind

25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph becoming south 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph increasing to northeast 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet

decreasing to 300 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level near sea

level. Highs near 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 500 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs near 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 42 36 47 / 10 80 80

Eastsound 40 36 45 / 10 90 90

WAZ510-180000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

337 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 30s to lower

40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph increasing

to 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Very windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 30 to 45 mph

with gusts to 60 mph decreasing to 20 to 35 mph with gusts to

50 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 30s. West

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 44 38 49 / 10 80 80

Port Townsend 42 38 47 / 10 70 80

WAZ511-180000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

337 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 40.

South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch

to one inch possible. Lows in the 30s. North part, south wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph after midnight. South part, north wind to 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs

in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North wind to

10 mph increasing to northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs near 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 41 36 47 / 10 80 90

WAZ504-180000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

337 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows

in the 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s. Light wind becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 43 37 47 / 10 70 80

Olympia 42 37 47 / 10 70 80

WAZ512-180000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

337 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows

in the 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind to 10 mph becoming north

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming east in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

WAZ514-180000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

337 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 30s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph increasing to

southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 45 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet after midnight. Lows in

the 30s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs

near 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs near 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1500 feet.

Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 43 36 48 / 10 80 90

Sequim 42 35 47 / 10 70 80

WAZ515-180000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

337 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 40. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming east 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Windy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet

increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at

times in the afternoon. Highs near 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 42 37 50 / 10 90 100

WAZ517-180000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

337 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the 30s to

lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 35 mph

with gusts to 50 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts

to 50 mph becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

30s to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at

times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 45 41 51 / 10 90 90

WAZ516-180000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

337 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in

the 30s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

increasing to 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming

west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

30s to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Windy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs near 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at

times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 43 38 50 / 20 90 100

WAZ513-180000-

Olympics-

337 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet in the afternoon. No snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge. Freezing level near 1500 feet

in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet increasing to

3500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge

of 1 to 4 inches.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge of 2 to 6 inches. Total snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge 3 to 10 inches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 2500 feet decreasing to 1500 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

2500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 26 24 34 / 10 80 90

WAZ567-180000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

337 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 500 feet increasing to 1500 feet in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet. Snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet increasing

to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Precipitation may be heavy at

times. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow

accumulation of 10 to 17 inches. Total snow accumulation 14 to

23 inches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet decreasing

to 1000 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 400 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 400 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

1500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 24 21 31 / 10 80 100

WAZ568-180000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

337 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet increasing

to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

mid to upper 20s. Light wind in the passes.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Southeast wind in

the passes around 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet increasing

to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three

inches possible. Snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches. Total snow

accumulation 8 to 15 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

lower to mid 30s. Southeast wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet decreasing

to 2000 feet after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

Afternoon pass temperatures near 30. Southeast wind in the passes

around 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

1500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 29 23 34 / 0 70 90

Stevens Pass 24 17 32 / 0 70 90

WAZ569-180000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

337 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet increasing

to 2500 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of

4 to 9 inches. Total snow accumulation 6 to 15 inches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet decreasing

to 2500 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

2000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1500 feet.

