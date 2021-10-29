WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 28, 2021

_____

278 FPUS56 KSEW 290919

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

218 AM PDT Fri Oct 29 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

WAZ558-292300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

218 AM PDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then cloudy

with a slight chance of rain late in the morning. Mostly cloudy

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. North wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northeast 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 51 38 54 / 90 0 0

$$

WAZ559-292300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

218 AM PDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain

in the morning, then cloudy with a slight chance of rain late in

the morning. Mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs near 50. North

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 50 39 53 / 60 0 0

$$

WAZ507-292300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

218 AM PDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. North wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 51 39 52 / 60 0 0

Everett 50 37 52 / 50 0 0

$$

WAZ509-292300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

218 AM PDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain late in the morning. Mostly

cloudy in the afternoon. Patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the 50s. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower

40s. North wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 53 36 57 / 90 0 0

Tacoma 52 36 54 / 90 0 0

$$

WAZ556-292300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

218 AM PDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain late in the morning. Partly

sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 51 37 55 / 90 0 0

$$

WAZ555-292300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

218 AM PDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain at times in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain late in the morning.

Partly sunny in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind to 10 mph

becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph near gaps in the terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North

wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Gusts to

35 mph near gaps in the terrain.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East

wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph near gaps in the terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 53 37 58 / 90 0 0

Enumclaw 50 35 57 / 100 0 0

North Bend 53 35 59 / 90 0 0

$$

WAZ503-292300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

218 AM PDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 51 38 55 / 10 0 0

Sumas 50 36 55 / 20 0 0

$$

WAZ506-292300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

218 AM PDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the 50s. North wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 52 39 54 / 10 0 0

Mount Vernon 53 36 57 / 30 0 0

$$

WAZ001-292300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

218 AM PDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph after

midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the 50s. North wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. North wind 10 to

20 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 53 40 55 / 10 0 0

Eastsound 51 40 52 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ510-292300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

218 AM PDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain late in the morning. Mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming

north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 53 39 55 / 20 0 0

Port Townsend 51 40 52 / 30 0 0

$$

WAZ511-292300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

218 AM PDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain late

in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 53 36 55 / 40 0 0

$$

WAZ504-292300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

218 AM PDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 55 35 56 / 70 0 0

Olympia 55 36 55 / 60 0 0

$$

WAZ512-292300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

218 AM PDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. East wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

WAZ514-292300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

218 AM PDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 53 38 52 / 10 0 0

Sequim 52 36 52 / 20 0 0

$$

WAZ515-292300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

218 AM PDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming east 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

East wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 53 40 53 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ517-292300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

218 AM PDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming east 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. East wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 54 40 57 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ516-292300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

218 AM PDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind 15 to

25 mph becoming east 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to

40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming east after midnight.

Gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 54 38 56 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ513-292300-

Olympics-

218 AM PDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of rain early in the

afternoon. Sunny late in the afternoon. Snow level near

3500 feet. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 5000 feet increasing

to 6000 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet increasing to

10000 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 7000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

7000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 35 28 36 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ567-292300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

218 AM PDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow late in

the morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet increasing to

7000 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet increasing to

9500 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 34 24 38 / 30 0 0

$$

WAZ568-292300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

218 AM PDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and

snow late in the morning. A slight chance of rain and snow early

in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest wind in the passes to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 4500 feet. Light

wind in the passes becoming east around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet increasing to

8500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 8000 feet. East wind

in the passes 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the 40s. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 42 28 45 / 90 0 0

Stevens Pass 36 24 38 / 80 0 0

$$

WAZ569-292300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

218 AM PDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow late in the morning.

A slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. Snow level near

5500 feet decreasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 5000 feet increasing

to 7500 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6500 feet.

$$

_____

