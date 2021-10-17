WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 16, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

255 AM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

255 AM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in

the 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Mostly

cloudy in the morning. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind

to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Southeast wind

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 58 46 54 / 40 60 10

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

255 AM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain until late

afternoon, then cloudy with a chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 40s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Southeast wind

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 56 44 54 / 60 60 10

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

255 AM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain until late afternoon,

then a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Mostly

cloudy in the morning. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the 50s. North wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 58 47 53 / 40 60 20

Everett 58 46 52 / 40 60 20

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

255 AM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain until late afternoon,

then a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Southwest

wind around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 60 46 55 / 40 50 10

Tacoma 59 45 55 / 40 50 10

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

255 AM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the afternoon.

Highs near 60. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Mostly

cloudy in the morning. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Southeast wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 60 47 54 / 30 60 20

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

255 AM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog in the morning.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 63 45 55 / 30 50 20

Enumclaw 60 43 52 / 30 50 10

North Bend 63 44 55 / 30 50 20

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

255 AM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind around

10 mph becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 59 45 55 / 80 50 10

Sumas 60 45 56 / 80 60 20

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

255 AM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain until late afternoon, then

rain likely late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

mostly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

East wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East

wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at

times in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 59 46 56 / 70 50 10

Mount Vernon 62 46 57 / 60 50 10

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

255 AM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Patchy fog late in the morning. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. North wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

cloudy with a slight chance of rain late in the evening. Partly

cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. West wind

around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind around

10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East

wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at

times in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 57 42 57 / 80 40 10

Eastsound 55 46 53 / 80 50 10

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

255 AM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain until late afternoon, then

rain likely late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or

less in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 59 46 55 / 70 50 10

Port Townsend 57 44 54 / 70 50 10

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

255 AM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain until late afternoon, then

rain likely late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 56 41 56 / 80 40 10

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

255 AM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain until late afternoon, then

rain likely late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain late in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in

the 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 57 42 57 / 70 40 0

Olympia 58 41 57 / 60 30 10

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

255 AM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 40. West

wind around 10 mph becoming northwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East

wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

255 AM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain in the

morning, then rain at times early in the afternoon. Rain likely

late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

cloudy with a slight chance of rain late in the evening. Partly

cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 55 41 53 / 90 30 10

Sequim 56 40 54 / 80 40 10

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

255 AM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely late in

the morning. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 40.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 54 42 53 / 90 10 10

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

255 AM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then a chance of rain

early in the afternoon. A slight chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in

the 50s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 56 45 55 / 90 20 10

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

255 AM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely late in

the morning. A slight chance of rain early in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs

in the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 56 40 56 / 90 10 0

Olympics-

255 AM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet decreasing to

5500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

in the late evening and early morning. Partly cloudy in the

morning. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet increasing to 7500 feet

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 40 29 38 / 80 30 0

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

255 AM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 6500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow level

near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near

6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

7500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

5000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 45 35 39 / 40 50 10

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

255 AM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the late morning and

early afternoon. A slight chance of rain and snow late in the

afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind in the passes.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 5500 feet. Light wind in the passes.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow level

near 4500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 40. Light wind

in the passes.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet increasing to 8500 feet

after midnight. Light wind in the passes becoming southeast

around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind in the

passes 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 54 36 43 / 20 30 10

Stevens Pass 49 34 39 / 10 20 10

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

255 AM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the late

morning and early afternoon. A chance of rain and snow late in

the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow until early

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the morning.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet.

