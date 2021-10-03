WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 2, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

245 AM PDT Sun Oct 3 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

245 AM PDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 61 48 61 / 40 0 0

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

245 AM PDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 40s. North wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 60 45 60 / 40 0 0

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

245 AM PDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North wind to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 59 47 58 / 40 0 0

Everett 59 47 58 / 40 0 0

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

245 AM PDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of rain in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

near 60. South wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 62 48 62 / 20 0 0

Tacoma 61 47 61 / 20 0 0

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

245 AM PDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming northwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. North

wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 61 48 62 / 40 0 0

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

245 AM PDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming northwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. North

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 40s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming

northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 64 47 64 / 40 0 0

Enumclaw 61 46 61 / 10 0 0

North Bend 64 46 64 / 40 0 0

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

245 AM PDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. Northeast wind to 10 mph

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the 40s. Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 61 46 60 / 20 0 10

Sumas 61 45 62 / 30 0 10

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

245 AM PDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind becoming east

to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 61 47 60 / 30 0 10

Mount Vernon 63 46 62 / 40 0 0

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

245 AM PDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast wind to

10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 62 44 62 / 30 0 10

Eastsound 59 48 58 / 20 0 10

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

245 AM PDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 60 46 58 / 40 0 10

Port Townsend 59 46 58 / 40 0 0

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

245 AM PDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 62 44 62 / 40 0 0

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

245 AM PDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North

wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 65 45 63 / 10 0 0

Olympia 64 43 63 / 20 0 0

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

245 AM PDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Patchy fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a

slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

245 AM PDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A

chance of rain in the morning. Highs near 60. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 59 43 57 / 30 0 10

Sequim 60 42 59 / 40 0 0

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

245 AM PDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 57 44 56 / 20 0 10

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

245 AM PDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

A chance of rain in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 61 47 59 / 30 0 0

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

245 AM PDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. East wind

to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 60 42 59 / 20 0 10

Olympics-

245 AM PDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

A chance of rain in the morning. Snow level near 7500 feet in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 5000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 46 35 45 / 40 0 0

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

245 AM PDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning.

Snow level near 7500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 5500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 3500 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 46 38 49 / 40 0 0

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

245 AM PDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning.

Snow level near 8500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

lower to mid 50s. Light wind in the passes.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet. Light

wind in the passes.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the 50s. Light wind in the passes.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet. Light wind in the passes.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 6000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Light wind in the passes.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3500 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the

afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 55 41 58 / 10 0 0

Stevens Pass 50 39 53 / 10 0 0

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

245 AM PDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 6000 feet decreasing to 5000 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4000 feet increasing to 5500 feet in the

afternoon.

