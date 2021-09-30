WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 29, 2021

_____

949 FPUS56 KSEW 301037

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

336 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

WAZ558-302300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

336 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 62 49 61 / 100 30 0

$$

WAZ559-302300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

336 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 59 44 60 / 100 20 0

$$

WAZ507-302300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

336 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 60 49 59 / 100 30 0

Everett 60 49 59 / 100 30 0

$$

WAZ509-302300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

336 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

South wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Light wind becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North wind to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 65 49 62 / 100 30 0

Tacoma 63 47 61 / 100 30 0

$$

WAZ556-302300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

336 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog early in the afternoon. Rain may be

heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light

wind becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 63 50 62 / 100 30 0

$$

WAZ555-302300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

336 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 64 48 64 / 100 40 0

Enumclaw 63 45 61 / 100 30 0

North Bend 66 46 64 / 100 30 0

$$

WAZ503-302300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

336 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. South wind to 10 mph

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 61 49 61 / 100 30 0

Sumas 61 47 62 / 100 40 0

$$

WAZ506-302300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

336 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 15 to

25 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 62 48 61 / 100 30 0

Mount Vernon 63 49 63 / 100 20 0

$$

WAZ001-302300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

336 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the 60s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west around 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

wind around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 64 45 62 / 100 30 0

Eastsound 60 49 58 / 90 30 0

$$

WAZ510-302300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

336 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 15 to

25 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming

west to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 62 48 58 / 100 20 0

Port Townsend 61 47 58 / 100 20 0

$$

WAZ511-302300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

336 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North wind to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 61 43 62 / 100 10 0

$$

WAZ504-302300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

336 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in

the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

South wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. North wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

North wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 62 44 63 / 100 10 0

Olympia 62 42 63 / 100 10 0

$$

WAZ512-302300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

336 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Rain until late afternoon, then rain likely late in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

$$

WAZ514-302300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

336 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs near 60. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming light in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 61 45 57 / 100 10 0

Sequim 62 43 59 / 90 10 0

$$

WAZ515-302300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

336 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Rain until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain late in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times

in the morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming light in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 59 47 57 / 100 30 0

$$

WAZ517-302300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

336 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Rain until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain late in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times

in the morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming north after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 60 49 60 / 100 10 0

$$

WAZ516-302300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

336 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming

northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 62 46 61 / 90 20 0

$$

WAZ513-302300-

Olympics-

336 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Rain until late afternoon. Snow in the afternoon. A

chance of rain late in the afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet

decreasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to

three inches possible. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near

5500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet increasing to

9500 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level

near 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 48 35 45 / 100 10 0

$$

WAZ567-302300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

336 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 9500 feet decreasing to

7000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. No snow accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 46 37 46 / 100 40 0

$$

WAZ568-302300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

336 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Snow level near

9500 feet. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. No snow

accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Snow level near 6000 feet. Northwest wind in the passes around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Freezing level near 8500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind in the passes.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet. Light wind in the passes.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the 50s to lower 60s. Light wind

in the passes.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 7000 feet decreasing to 6000 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 5000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 54 38 55 / 100 40 0

Stevens Pass 49 36 48 / 100 40 0

$$

WAZ569-302300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

336 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 10000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Snow level near 6500 feet in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level

near 9000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather