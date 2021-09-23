WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

246 AM PDT Thu Sep 23 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

246 AM PDT Thu Sep 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 68 51 74 / 10 0 0

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

246 AM PDT Thu Sep 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy then becoming partly sunny early in the afternoon

then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s.

Light wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North wind

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 67 52 74 / 10 0 0

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

246 AM PDT Thu Sep 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 63 51 67 / 10 0 0

Everett 63 49 69 / 10 0 0

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

246 AM PDT Thu Sep 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind

becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 70 50 77 / 10 0 0

Tacoma 69 49 75 / 10 0 0

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

246 AM PDT Thu Sep 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Light wind becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 69 48 76 / 10 0 0

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

246 AM PDT Thu Sep 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North wind to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 71 54 80 / 10 10 0

Enumclaw 70 52 79 / 10 10 0

North Bend 70 52 80 / 10 0 0

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

246 AM PDT Thu Sep 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at

times after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 64 49 71 / 10 10 0

Sumas 68 49 75 / 10 10 0

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

246 AM PDT Thu Sep 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming

southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at

times after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 63 51 68 / 10 10 0

Mount Vernon 66 49 72 / 10 10 0

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

246 AM PDT Thu Sep 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North wind

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. North wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North

wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming south

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 63 49 67 / 10 0 0

Eastsound 60 51 63 / 10 10 0

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

246 AM PDT Thu Sep 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at

times after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 61 49 64 / 10 10 0

Port Townsend 61 50 65 / 10 0 0

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

246 AM PDT Thu Sep 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North wind to

10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind

becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 70 47 78 / 10 10 0

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

246 AM PDT Thu Sep 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 71 49 79 / 10 0 0

Olympia 70 48 76 / 10 0 0

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

246 AM PDT Thu Sep 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

246 AM PDT Thu Sep 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Wind variable to

10 mph increasing to west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 62 50 67 / 10 0 0

Sequim 63 50 69 / 10 0 0

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

246 AM PDT Thu Sep 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Light wind becoming

variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 58 48 64 / 10 10 0

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

246 AM PDT Thu Sep 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 65 52 73 / 10 0 0

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

246 AM PDT Thu Sep 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light

wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows near

50.

.MONDAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 62 50 73 / 10 10 0

Olympics-

246 AM PDT Thu Sep 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Snow level near

9500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Snow level near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Snow level near

9000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near

7000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 5000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 56 50 64 / 10 0 0

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

246 AM PDT Thu Sep 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 9000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers,

snow likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 55 49 65 / 10 10 0

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

246 AM PDT Thu Sep 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Freezing

level near 13500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Light wind in the passes.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet. Light

wind in the passes.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East wind in the passes

around 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

East wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the 60s. Light wind in the passes becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 9000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 9500 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers,

snow likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 5500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 64 48 73 / 10 0 0

Stevens Pass 58 45 66 / 10 0 0

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

246 AM PDT Thu Sep 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Freezing

level near 14000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 9500 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers,

snow likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

