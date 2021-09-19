WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 18, 2021 _____ 213 FPUS56 KSEW 190917 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 216 AM PDT Sun Sep 19 2021 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Monday. WAZ558-192300- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 216 AM PDT Sun Sep 19 2021 .TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Showers late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain late in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south around 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 64 52 67 \/ 90 50 10 $$ WAZ559-192300- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 216 AM PDT Sun Sep 19 2021 .TODAY...A slight chance of rain and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain late in the evening. Partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 65 47 66 \/ 80 30 0 $$ WAZ507-192300- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 216 AM PDT Sun Sep 19 2021 .TODAY...A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain late in the evening. Mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 63 52 65 \/ 80 60 10 Everett 61 52 65 \/ 90 60 10 $$ WAZ509-192300- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 216 AM PDT Sun Sep 19 2021 .TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain late in the evening. Mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 64 53 68 \/ 90 50 0 Tacoma 63 50 67 \/ 90 40 0 $$ WAZ556-192300- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 216 AM PDT Sun Sep 19 2021 .TODAY...A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers late in the evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Light wind. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 64 53 67 \/ 80 60 10 $$ WAZ555-192300- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 216 AM PDT Sun Sep 19 2021 .TODAY...A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Showers late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers late in the evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows near 50. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. East wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 62 50 68 \/ 100 90 10 Enumclaw 61 49 66 \/ 90 60 0 North Bend 64 49 69 \/ 90 70 0 $$ WAZ503-192300- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 216 AM PDT Sun Sep 19 2021 .TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers likely through the day. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 63 52 64 \/ 80 60 20 Sumas 62 51 64 \/ 90 60 30 $$ WAZ506-192300- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 216 AM PDT Sun Sep 19 2021 .TODAY...Rain likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain late in the evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 64 51 65 \/ 80 40 10 Mount Vernon 65 52 68 \/ 80 50 10 $$ WAZ001-192300- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 216 AM PDT Sun Sep 19 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain late in the morning. Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain late in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 66 48 66 \/ 70 30 30 Eastsound 63 52 63 \/ 70 40 30 $$ WAZ510-192300- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 216 AM PDT Sun Sep 19 2021 .TODAY...A chance of rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain late in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 63 51 64 \/ 80 40 10 Port Townsend 63 48 64 \/ 80 30 10 $$ WAZ511-192300- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 216 AM PDT Sun Sep 19 2021 .TODAY...A slight chance of rain and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 63 48 68 \/ 90 20 0 $$ WAZ504-192300- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 216 AM PDT Sun Sep 19 2021 .TODAY...A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North wind to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 64 49 69 \/ 90 20 0 Olympia 65 47 69 \/ 90 30 0 $$ WAZ512-192300- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 216 AM PDT Sun Sep 19 2021 .TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. East wind to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70. $$ WAZ514-192300- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 216 AM PDT Sun Sep 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then a slight chance of rain late in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 62 47 62 \/ 70 10 0 Sequim 63 46 64 \/ 70 10 0 $$ WAZ515-192300- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 216 AM PDT Sun Sep 19 2021 .TODAY...Showers in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms through the day. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs near 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 59 49 59 \/ 80 20 20 $$ WAZ517-192300- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 216 AM PDT Sun Sep 19 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms through the day. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 60 52 63 \/ 70 10 0 $$ WAZ516-192300- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 216 AM PDT Sun Sep 19 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms through the day. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. East wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 63 49 64 \/ 70 20 10 $$ WAZ513-192300- Olympics- 216 AM PDT Sun Sep 19 2021 .TODAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms through the day. Snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms and showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain late in the evening. Partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet increasing to 11500 feet in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near 9500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level near 10500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 47 37 49 \/ 80 10 0 $$ WAZ567-192300- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 216 AM PDT Sun Sep 19 2021 .TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Rain showers and snow showers through the day. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. No snow accumulation. .TONIGHT...Showers likely, a chance of thunderstorms and showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. No snow accumulation. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 9500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 9000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 10500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 43 41 47 \/ 100 90 40 $$ WAZ568-192300- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 216 AM PDT Sun Sep 19 2021 .TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Rain showers and snow showers through the day. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. No snow accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers likely, a chance of thunderstorms and showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. No snow accumulation. West wind in the passes around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet. Freezing level near 10000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 50s. Light wind in the passes. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet. Light wind in the passes. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 60s. Light wind in the passes. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 9000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15000 feet. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 50 42 58 \/ 90 80 0 Stevens Pass 44 40 51 \/ 80 80 0 $$ WAZ569-192300- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 216 AM PDT Sun Sep 19 2021 .TODAY...A chance of showers, a slight chance of thunderstorms and a chance of snow showers in the morning, then showers, a chance of thunderstorms and showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. No snow accumulation. .TONIGHT...Rain likely, a chance of thunderstorms and showers likely in the evening. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet increasing to 11500 feet in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15500 feet. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. $$