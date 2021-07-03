WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, July 2, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

257 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Independence Day.

WAZ558-032300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

257 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 82 57 79 / 0 0 0

WAZ559-032300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

257 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 80 55 77 / 0 0 0

WAZ507-032300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

257 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to

10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 79 58 77 / 0 0 0

Everett 79 57 78 / 0 0 0

WAZ509-032300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

257 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 83 57 80 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 82 56 78 / 0 0 0

WAZ556-032300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

257 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 80s.

Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 83 59 80 / 0 0 0

WAZ555-032300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

257 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Haze in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming west to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind to

10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 83 57 80 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 81 54 79 / 0 0 0

North Bend 85 56 82 / 0 0 0

WAZ503-032300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

257 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 76 56 74 / 0 0 0

Sumas 81 56 80 / 0 0 0

WAZ506-032300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

257 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Haze through the day.

Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 74 55 73 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 80 56 79 / 0 0 0

WAZ001-032300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

257 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming north after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind to 10 mph becoming

south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 78 52 75 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 72 58 73 / 0 0 0

WAZ510-032300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

257 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southeast

wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 70 54 70 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 74 54 74 / 0 0 0

WAZ511-032300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

257 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming

southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 80 54 76 / 0 0 0

WAZ504-032300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

257 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming northwest to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 80 53 76 / 0 0 0

Olympia 81 53 77 / 0 0 0

WAZ512-032300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

257 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s. West wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

WAZ514-032300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

257 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming variable to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 72 53 71 / 0 0 0

Sequim 76 53 74 / 0 0 0

WAZ515-032300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

257 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to

25 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 68 52 66 / 0 0 0

WAZ517-032300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

257 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 67 57 64 / 0 0 0

WAZ516-032300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

257 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

West wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 69 53 68 / 0 0 0

WAZ513-032300-

Olympics-

257 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 66 50 64 / 0 0 0

WAZ567-032300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

257 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 68 51 66 / 0 0 0

WAZ568-032300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

257 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Freezing level near

15000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 70s. North wind in

the passes around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

West wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the 70s. North wind in the passes around

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 77 49 75 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 72 50 69 / 0 0 0

WAZ569-032300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

257 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Freezing level near

15500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

