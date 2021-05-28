WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 27, 2021

_____

720 FPUS56 KSEW 280953

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

252 AM PDT Fri May 28 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

WAZ558-282300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

252 AM PDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers late in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 64 46 71 / 30 0 0

$$

WAZ559-282300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

252 AM PDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers until late

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to

20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 62 44 69 / 20 0 0

$$

WAZ507-282300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

252 AM PDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers early in the

afternoon. Mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 62 46 67 / 30 0 0

Everett 60 44 66 / 40 0 0

$$

WAZ509-282300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

252 AM PDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Light wind

becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 65 44 73 / 30 0 0

Tacoma 64 44 71 / 20 0 0

$$

WAZ556-282300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

252 AM PDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late morning

and early afternoon. Partly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in

the 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of. Lows in the 40s.

North wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of through the day.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of. Lows near 50.

North wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 64 45 71 / 30 0 0

$$

WAZ555-282300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

252 AM PDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon.

Mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 64 44 75 / 80 0 0

Enumclaw 62 42 72 / 40 0 0

North Bend 65 42 75 / 50 0 0

$$

WAZ503-282300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

252 AM PDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers early in the

afternoon. Sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 61 44 68 / 40 0 0

Sumas 63 43 72 / 50 0 0

$$

WAZ506-282300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

252 AM PDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers early in the

afternoon. Sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 60 45 65 / 30 0 0

Mount Vernon 63 43 69 / 40 0 0

$$

WAZ001-282300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

252 AM PDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers until late

afternoon, then sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. North wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 62 44 65 / 20 0 0

Eastsound 60 47 62 / 20 0 0

$$

WAZ510-282300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

252 AM PDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny. A

chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 59 45 62 / 40 0 0

Port Townsend 59 44 63 / 30 0 0

$$

WAZ511-282300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

252 AM PDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers until late

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 64 44 73 / 20 0 0

$$

WAZ504-282300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

252 AM PDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or

less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind around

10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. North wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light

wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 65 43 74 / 20 0 0

Olympia 65 41 74 / 20 0 0

$$

WAZ512-282300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

252 AM PDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast wind to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs near 70.

$$

WAZ514-282300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

252 AM PDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the late

morning and early afternoon. Highs near 60. West wind 10 to

20 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 58 44 64 / 10 0 0

Sequim 60 43 66 / 20 0 0

$$

WAZ515-282300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

252 AM PDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 55 42 62 / 20 0 0

$$

WAZ517-282300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

252 AM PDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 57 44 67 / 20 0 0

$$

WAZ516-282300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

252 AM PDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming

north to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 57 41 66 / 30 0 0

$$

WAZ513-282300-

Olympics-

252 AM PDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. A slight chance

of showers until late afternoon. A slight chance of snow showers

early in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. No snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Snow level near 11500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 46 34 54 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ567-282300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

252 AM PDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 44 34 58 / 70 0 0

$$

WAZ568-282300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

252 AM PDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of showers

late in the morning. A slight chance of showers early in the

afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Afternoon pass temperatures near 50. West wind in the passes to

10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 6500 feet increasing

to 8500 feet after midnight. Northwest wind in the passes around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the 60s. Light wind in the passes.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

Light wind in the passes.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures near 70. Light wind in the passes.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 51 32 67 / 60 0 0

Stevens Pass 47 31 63 / 60 0 0

$$

WAZ569-282300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

252 AM PDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late

morning and early afternoon. Mostly sunny late in the afternoon.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level near 8500 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather