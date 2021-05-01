WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 30, 2021

396 FPUS56 KSEW 010955

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

254 AM PDT Sat May 1 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

WAZ558-012300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

254 AM PDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of rain until late afternoon, then a chance of

rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain late in the evening. Lows in the 40s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower

60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 61 45 62 / 30 30 10

WAZ559-012300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

254 AM PDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the late

morning and early afternoon. A chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming

south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain late in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. South wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 59 41 61 / 30 30 10

WAZ507-012300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

254 AM PDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light

wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Light wind becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 57 44 60 / 30 20 10

Everett 57 42 59 / 30 10 10

WAZ509-012300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

254 AM PDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs near 60.

Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 61 43 63 / 20 20 10

Tacoma 61 42 62 / 20 20 10

WAZ556-012300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

254 AM PDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain late in the morning. A chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs near 60. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain late in the evening. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. South wind

to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 59 45 62 / 30 30 10

WAZ555-012300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

254 AM PDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain late in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 61 42 63 / 40 30 10

Enumclaw 58 41 61 / 30 40 10

North Bend 60 43 62 / 30 40 0

WAZ503-012300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

254 AM PDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind around 10 mph becoming west to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 59 43 60 / 20 10 0

Sumas 60 42 61 / 30 10 0

WAZ506-012300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

254 AM PDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southeast

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 58 44 58 / 10 10 10

Mount Vernon 61 43 62 / 20 10 0

WAZ001-012300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

254 AM PDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

wind around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 59 42 58 / 10 10 10

Eastsound 56 44 56 / 10 10 10

WAZ510-012300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

254 AM PDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 57 44 57 / 10 0 10

Port Townsend 56 41 57 / 20 10 10

WAZ511-012300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

254 AM PDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the late

morning and early afternoon. A chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light

wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 62 39 63 / 20 10 10

WAZ504-012300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

254 AM PDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 61 40 64 / 10 10 0

Olympia 61 37 64 / 10 10 0

WAZ512-012300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

254 AM PDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

60. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph

or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain

in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the

50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

WAZ514-012300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

254 AM PDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows near 40. West wind 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming variable to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 56 40 57 / 10 0 0

Sequim 57 39 58 / 20 10 0

WAZ515-012300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

254 AM PDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 54 41 55 / 10 0 10

WAZ517-012300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

254 AM PDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny in the late

morning and early afternoon. Mostly sunny with a slight chance of

rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light

wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph

becoming south with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 56 42 56 / 20 10 10

WAZ516-012300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

254 AM PDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the 50s.

West wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 55 39 56 / 10 0 10

WAZ513-012300-

Olympics-

254 AM PDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Snow level near 4000 feet in the evening. No snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 4500 feet increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 4500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 43 28 44 / 10 0 0

WAZ567-012300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

254 AM PDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Snow level near 4000 feet. No snow accumulation.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet increasing

to 6000 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 42 32 45 / 30 10 0

WAZ568-012300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

254 AM PDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow until

late afternoon, then a chance of rain and snow late in the

afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures

in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind in the passes becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Snow level near 4000 feet. Light wind in the passes

becoming west around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet increasing

to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures around

50. West wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

Light wind in the passes.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 4500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 50. Light

wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near

4500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 7000 feet decreasing to 6000 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 48 33 50 / 30 40 0

Stevens Pass 45 31 49 / 30 20 0

WAZ569-012300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

254 AM PDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Snow level near 5000 feet in the evening. Freezing level

near 4500 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet increasing

to 5500 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

4000 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 7000 feet decreasing to 6000 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 5000 feet.

