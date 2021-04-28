WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 27, 2021

_____

793 FPUS56 KSEW 280941

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

240 AM PDT Wed Apr 28 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

WAZ558-282300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

240 AM PDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 66 49 72 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ559-282300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

240 AM PDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Light wind becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight, Gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 65 45 70 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ507-282300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

240 AM PDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind around 10 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 62 48 69 / 10 10 0

Everett 63 47 69 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ509-282300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

240 AM PDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs near 60. South wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 68 47 74 / 10 10 0

Tacoma 67 46 73 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ556-282300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

240 AM PDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south

around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs near 60. South wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 66 48 73 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ555-282300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

240 AM PDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind around

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 68 51 75 / 10 20 0

Enumclaw 66 47 73 / 10 10 0

North Bend 68 48 75 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ503-282300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

240 AM PDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming north

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 61 47 66 / 20 20 10

Sumas 62 47 70 / 20 30 10

$$

WAZ506-282300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

240 AM PDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 59 47 63 / 10 20 10

Mount Vernon 65 47 70 / 10 20 0

$$

WAZ001-282300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

240 AM PDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind around 10 mph

becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 59 44 62 / 10 20 10

Eastsound 56 47 60 / 20 30 10

$$

WAZ510-282300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

240 AM PDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 59 46 62 / 10 20 10

Port Townsend 59 44 62 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ511-282300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

240 AM PDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 67 45 71 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ504-282300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

240 AM PDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs near 60. South wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 68 45 73 / 10 10 0

Olympia 68 43 73 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ512-282300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

240 AM PDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ514-282300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

240 AM PDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light

wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid to upper

40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming

variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 60. Light wind becoming

variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 57 44 62 / 10 20 10

Sequim 60 44 64 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ515-282300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

240 AM PDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming variable to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 56 45 60 / 20 20 20

$$

WAZ517-282300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

240 AM PDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest

wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows near 50. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming south with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 61 47 61 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ516-282300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

240 AM PDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the 40s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 58 42 60 / 10 20 20

$$

WAZ513-282300-

Olympics-

240 AM PDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Snow level near 8500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Snow level near 7500 feet in the evening. Freezing level near

6500 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Snow level near

7500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

4000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 48 39 52 / 10 20 10

$$

WAZ567-282300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

240 AM PDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet in the afternoon. No snow

accumulation. Freezing level near 7000 feet in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6500 feet decreasing to 5500 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

4000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 47 42 55 / 20 30 0

$$

WAZ568-282300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

240 AM PDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet increasing

to 9500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

mid to upper 50s. Light wind in the passes becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Snow level near 8000 feet. Northwest wind in the passes around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind

in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet. West wind in the

passes around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the lower 50s. Light wind in the passes

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6500 feet decreasing to 5500 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Snow level near

4500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level

near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 4500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 59 41 64 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 55 42 61 / 20 10 0

$$

WAZ569-282300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

240 AM PDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 8000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level

near 7000 feet decreasing to 5500 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

4500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

4500 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather