WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 25, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

302 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

WAZ558-262300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

302 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 59 44 61 / 20 10 0

WAZ559-262300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

302 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South

wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 58 41 60 / 20 10 0

WAZ507-262300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

302 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South

wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 57 45 59 / 20 10 0

Everett 56 44 58 / 30 10 0

WAZ509-262300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

302 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind around

10 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 60 43 63 / 20 10 0

Tacoma 59 41 61 / 20 10 0

WAZ556-262300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

302 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 59 44 61 / 20 10 0

WAZ555-262300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

302 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers until late

afternoon, then a slight chance of rain showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 59 44 61 / 40 20 10

Enumclaw 57 41 61 / 30 20 0

North Bend 59 43 62 / 30 20 0

WAZ503-262300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

302 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 58 44 58 / 20 10 10

Sumas 59 44 60 / 20 10 10

WAZ506-262300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

302 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind

to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 56 44 58 / 20 0 10

Mount Vernon 59 44 61 / 20 10 0

WAZ001-262300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

302 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 57 42 58 / 20 0 0

Eastsound 55 45 57 / 20 0 10

WAZ510-262300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

302 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph

or less in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 56 44 57 / 20 0 0

Port Townsend 55 42 55 / 20 10 0

WAZ511-262300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

302 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West

wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 59 40 60 / 20 10 0

WAZ504-262300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

302 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 59 40 63 / 30 10 0

Olympia 59 39 62 / 20 10 0

WAZ512-262300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

302 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

West wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

WAZ514-262300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

302 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the 50s.

Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 54 41 54 / 30 10 0

Sequim 56 40 56 / 30 10 10

WAZ515-262300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

302 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

50s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 54 42 54 / 30 10 10

WAZ517-262300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

302 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 55 44 55 / 20 10 10

WAZ516-262300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

302 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind

to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 56 41 55 / 20 0 10

WAZ513-262300-

Olympics-

302 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Snow level near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 6500 feet decreasing to 5500 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

4500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 40 30 42 / 40 10 10

WAZ567-262300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

302 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet increasing

to 5500 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 5000 feet increasing to 7000 feet in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 40 33 42 / 40 20 10

WAZ568-262300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

302 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

4000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 40s. West wind in

the passes to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near

4500 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet increasing

to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind in the passes becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

West wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming northwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5000 feet increasing to 8000 feet in the

afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 50s.

Light wind in the passes becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight.

Snow level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 7000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 47 34 51 / 30 20 0

Stevens Pass 42 32 45 / 30 10 0

WAZ569-262300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

302 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Partly cloudy in the morning. Snow level near

4500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet increasing

to 6000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 7500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

