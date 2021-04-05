WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 5, 2021

746 FPUS56 KSEW 051556

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

856 AM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for the rest of today, tonight, and Tuesday.

WAZ558-052300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

856 AM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late in the morning then becoming

sunny. Patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper

50s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 57 37 59 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ559-052300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

856 AM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. North wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 56 30 57 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ507-052300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

856 AM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny in the late morning and early

afternoon then becoming sunny. Patchy fog late in the morning.

Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind

around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 55 41 56 / 0 0 0

Everett 54 37 56 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ509-052300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

856 AM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late in the morning then becoming

sunny. Patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper

50s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 59 34 60 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 57 32 59 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ556-052300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

856 AM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late in the morning then becoming

sunny. Patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper

50s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 57 35 59 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ555-052300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

856 AM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late in the morning then becoming

sunny. Patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the 50s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light

wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 58 32 61 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 56 31 58 / 0 0 0

North Bend 57 33 61 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ503-052300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

856 AM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog late in the morning.

Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at

times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 53 35 54 / 0 0 0

Sumas 56 34 56 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ506-052300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

856 AM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny in the late morning and early

afternoon then becoming sunny. Patchy fog late in the morning.

Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain

showers likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 52 35 53 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 56 34 57 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ001-052300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

856 AM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at

times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 52 32 52 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 49 39 51 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ510-052300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

856 AM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming

north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 54 42 54 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 52 38 53 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ511-052300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

856 AM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming

south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North wind to

10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 58 30 58 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ504-052300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

856 AM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost late in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 58 31 59 / 0 0 0

Olympia 58 29 58 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ512-052300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

856 AM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West

wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

$$

WAZ514-052300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

856 AM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Highs near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 52 36 52 / 0 0 0

Sequim 53 34 54 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ515-052300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

856 AM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 51 34 49 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ517-052300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

856 AM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 53 36 53 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ516-052300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

856 AM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 52 34 52 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ513-052300-

Olympics-

856 AM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet increasing

to 4000 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet increasing

to 4500 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet after midnight.

Freezing level near 4000 feet in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 41 22 42 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ567-052300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

856 AM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet increasing

to 4000 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet increasing

to 4500 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 3500 feet. Freezing level near 4500 feet in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 1500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 1000 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 42 22 43 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ568-052300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

856 AM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet increasing

to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

mid to upper 40s. Light wind in the passes becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 3500 feet. West wind

in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet increasing to

4500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures near 50.

Light wind in the passes becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

West wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 2500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 30s.

West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 1500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 47 26 51 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 44 20 48 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ569-052300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

856 AM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet increasing

to 4000 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet increasing to

5000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 5000 feet

decreasing to 4000 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 1500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

$$

