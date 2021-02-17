WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 16, 2021 _____ 574 FPUS56 KSEW 171118 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 317 AM PST Wed Feb 17 2021 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Thursday. WAZ558-180000- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 317 AM PST Wed Feb 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Seattle 46 35 45 / 10 0 90 $$ WAZ559-180000- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 317 AM PST Wed Feb 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bremerton 43 33 41 / 10 10 90 $$ WAZ507-180000- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 317 AM PST Wed Feb 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet in the morning. No snow accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Edmonds 45 35 43 / 10 0 80 Everett 43 33 42 / 10 0 70 $$ WAZ509-180000- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 317 AM PST Wed Feb 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Puyallup 47 33 45 / 10 0 90 Tacoma 46 33 44 / 10 0 90 $$ WAZ556-180000- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 317 AM PST Wed Feb 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the 40s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. No snow accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bellevue 45 34 44 / 10 0 80 $$ WAZ555-180000- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 317 AM PST Wed Feb 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then snow early in the afternoon. Rain at times in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 45 33 44 / 20 0 80 Enumclaw 44 32 44 / 20 0 90 North Bend 45 32 44 / 20 0 90 $$ WAZ503-180000- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 317 AM PST Wed Feb 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Windy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then snow likely early in the afternoon. Rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind 20 to 30 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bellingham 44 33 44 / 10 0 70 Sumas 44 31 42 / 10 0 80 $$ WAZ506-180000- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 317 AM PST Wed Feb 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Windy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then snow likely early in the afternoon. Rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Anacortes 44 35 44 / 10 0 70 Mount Vernon 45 33 46 / 10 0 70 $$ WAZ001-180000- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 317 AM PST Wed Feb 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. .THURSDAY...Windy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then snow early in the afternoon. Rain at times in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 43 35 44 / 10 0 80 Eastsound 41 36 42 / 10 0 80 $$ WAZ510-180000- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 317 AM PST Wed Feb 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 46 36 46 / 10 0 70 Port Townsend 44 36 44 / 10 0 70 $$ WAZ511-180000- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 317 AM PST Wed Feb 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. South wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. .THURSDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then snow early in the afternoon. Rain at times in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North part, south wind 10 to 20 mph. South part, west wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Shelton 45 34 42 / 10 10 90 $$ WAZ504-180000- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 317 AM PST Wed Feb 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. No snow accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Chehalis 47 35 44 / 10 10 100 Olympia 47 33 44 / 10 10 90 $$ WAZ512-180000- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 317 AM PST Wed Feb 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then snow early in the afternoon. Rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. No snow accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. $$ WAZ514-180000- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 317 AM PST Wed Feb 17 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest with gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs in the 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 44 33 45 / 10 10 90 Sequim 44 33 46 / 10 0 80 $$ WAZ515-180000- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 317 AM PST Wed Feb 17 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain and snow late in the morning. Rain at times in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Sekiu 44 36 43 / 10 20 100 $$ WAZ517-180000- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 317 AM PST Wed Feb 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows near 40. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 47 38 46 / 30 20 100 $$ WAZ516-180000- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 317 AM PST Wed Feb 17 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. No snow accumulation. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west after midnight. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Windy, rain. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Forks 47 35 45 / 10 30 100 $$ WAZ513-180000- Olympics- 317 AM PST Wed Feb 17 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near 1500 feet. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge around 1 inch. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. .MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet decreasing to 2000 feet after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 28 21 31 / 10 10 90 $$ WAZ567-180000- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 317 AM PST Wed Feb 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. No snow accumulation. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times. .MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 29 21 29 / 10 0 70 $$ WAZ568-180000- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 317 AM PST Wed Feb 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow late in the morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Freezing level near 2500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures near 30. West wind in the passes around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet. Light wind in the passes becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times. East wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight, Gusts to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower 30s. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet decreasing to 2500 feet after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 32 22 29 / 30 0 90 Stevens Pass 29 18 26 / 40 0 80 $$ WAZ569-180000- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 317 AM PST Wed Feb 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Freezing level near 3000 feet in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet decreasing to 3000 feet after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. $$