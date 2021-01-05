WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, January 4, 2021 _____ 394 FPUS56 KSEW 051016 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 215 AM PST Tue Jan 5 2021 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Wednesday. WAZ558-060000- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 215 AM PST Tue Jan 5 2021 .TODAY...A slight chance of showers late in the morning. A chance of rain early in the afternoon, then rain likely late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows near 40. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Seattle 49 43 50 / 80 100 50 $$ WAZ559-060000- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 215 AM PST Tue Jan 5 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning, then a chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Windy. Rain until early morning, then rain likely in the morning. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind becoming south around 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bremerton 46 41 48 / 90 100 40 $$ WAZ507-060000- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 215 AM PST Tue Jan 5 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. A slight chance of showers late in the morning. A chance of rain early in the afternoon, then rain at times late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Windy. Rain until early morning, then rain likely in the morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming southeast to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Edmonds 48 44 50 / 90 100 40 Everett 47 42 48 / 80 90 50 $$ WAZ509-060000- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 215 AM PST Tue Jan 5 2021 .TODAY...A slight chance of showers late in the morning. A chance of rain early in the afternoon, then rain likely late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph in the morning becoming light. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Puyallup 50 43 51 / 70 100 70 Tacoma 48 42 50 / 70 100 60 $$ WAZ556-060000- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 215 AM PST Tue Jan 5 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then a chance of rain early in the afternoon. Rain at times late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows near 40. Light wind. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bellevue 49 43 50 / 80 100 60 $$ WAZ555-060000- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 215 AM PST Tue Jan 5 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then a chance of rain early in the afternoon. Rain likely late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. East wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 48 42 49 / 80 100 80 Enumclaw 48 41 49 / 70 100 80 North Bend 48 41 50 / 80 100 90 $$ WAZ503-060000- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 215 AM PST Tue Jan 5 2021 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Very windy. Partly sunny in the morning. A chance of rain late in the morning. Rain likely early in the afternoon, then rain at times late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph increasing to 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Strong winds. Rain until early morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 35 to 50 mph with gusts to 60 mph decreasing to 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bellingham 47 41 48 / 90 90 30 Sumas 46 41 47 / 100 100 40 $$ WAZ506-060000- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 215 AM PST Tue Jan 5 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Windy. A chance of showers late in the morning. Rain likely early in the afternoon, then rain at times late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Very windy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Anacortes 48 42 48 / 90 90 30 Mount Vernon 49 43 50 / 90 90 50 $$ WAZ001-060000- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 215 AM PST Tue Jan 5 2021 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Very windy. A chance of rain late in the morning. Rain likely early in the afternoon, then rain at times late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph increasing to 25 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 50 mph. .TONIGHT...Very windy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. A chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 25 to 45 mph with gusts to 60 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 48 40 48 / 80 90 30 Eastsound 46 42 46 / 90 90 30 $$ WAZ510-060000- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 215 AM PST Tue Jan 5 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Very windy. A slight chance of rain showers late in the morning. Rain likely early in the afternoon, then rain at times late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph increasing to 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Very windy. Rain at times in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph becoming south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 50 44 50 / 80 90 30 Port Townsend 47 40 48 / 70 70 30 $$ WAZ511-060000- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 215 AM PST Tue Jan 5 2021 .TODAY...Windy. A chance of rain showers late in the morning. Rain likely early in the afternoon, then rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the 40s. North part, south wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. South part, south wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain until early morning, then rain likely in the morning. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Shelton 45 40 49 / 90 100 40 $$ WAZ504-060000- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 215 AM PST Tue Jan 5 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning, then a chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Rain likely late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Chehalis 48 42 50 / 80 100 60 Olympia 48 41 49 / 80 90 50 $$ WAZ512-060000- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 215 AM PST Tue Jan 5 2021 .TODAY...A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers late in the morning. Rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain until early morning, then rain likely in the morning. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows near 40. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ WAZ514-060000- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 215 AM PST Tue Jan 5 2021 .TODAY...Windy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Rain at times late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Very windy. Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 47 38 48 / 90 90 30 Sequim 48 38 48 / 60 70 30 $$ WAZ515-060000- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 215 AM PST Tue Jan 5 2021 .TODAY...Windy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain likely late in the morning. Rain in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Sekiu 47 41 46 / 100 100 30 $$ WAZ516-060000- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 215 AM PST Tue Jan 5 2021 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Very windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph increasing to south 25 to 45 mph with gusts to 60 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Very windy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 30 to 45 mph with gusts to 60 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Forks 48 40 49 / 100 90 40 $$ WAZ517-060000- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 215 AM PST Tue Jan 5 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Very windy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then rain likely late in the morning. Rain in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph increasing to south 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Very windy. Rain until early morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 40. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. East wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 48 43 50 / 100 100 40 $$ WAZ513-060000- Olympics- 215 AM PST Tue Jan 5 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning, then rain and snow likely late in the morning. Rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 2 to 7 inches. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow until early morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 3 to 8 inches. Total snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge 5 to 15 inches. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 3000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Snow level near 3000 feet. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. .MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 31 27 33 / 90 100 30 $$ WAZ567-060000- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 215 AM PST Tue Jan 5 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. Precipitation may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 6 to 11 inches. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation of 9 to 16 inches. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation 15 to 30 inches. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 32 30 34 / 90 100 80 $$ WAZ568-060000- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 215 AM PST Tue Jan 5 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning. A chance of rain and snow in the late morning and early afternoon, then rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation of 6 to 11 inches. Southeast wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation 7 to 16 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind in the passes to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. Light wind in the passes. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind in the passes becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 34 31 36 / 80 100 90 Stevens Pass 31 29 33 / 80 100 90 $$ WAZ569-060000- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 215 AM PST Tue Jan 5 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. A slight chance of showers late in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation of 8 to 15 inches. .WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation 9 to 20 inches. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather