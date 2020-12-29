WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 28, 2020 _____ 413 FPUS56 KSEW 291057 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 256 AM PST Tue Dec 29 2020 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Wednesday. WAZ558-300000- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 256 AM PST Tue Dec 29 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Seattle 43 39 48 / 10 70 90 $$ WAZ559-300000- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 256 AM PST Tue Dec 29 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain. Highs near 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bremerton 40 37 45 / 10 80 90 $$ WAZ507-300000- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 256 AM PST Tue Dec 29 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Edmonds 43 40 47 / 10 70 80 Everett 42 39 46 / 10 70 80 $$ WAZ509-300000- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 256 AM PST Tue Dec 29 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing fog and patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Puyallup 43 37 48 / 10 80 90 Tacoma 42 37 47 / 10 70 90 $$ WAZ556-300000- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 256 AM PST Tue Dec 29 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bellevue 43 39 48 / 10 70 90 $$ WAZ555-300000- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 256 AM PST Tue Dec 29 2020 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming east to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 46 39 47 / 0 90 100 Enumclaw 44 37 47 / 10 80 90 North Bend 46 38 48 / 10 90 90 $$ WAZ503-300000- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 256 AM PST Tue Dec 29 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northeast wind 20 to 30 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bellingham 42 38 47 / 10 80 90 Sumas 42 37 46 / 10 90 90 $$ WAZ506-300000- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 256 AM PST Tue Dec 29 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs near 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Anacortes 43 39 48 / 10 80 80 Mount Vernon 45 39 48 / 10 80 80 $$ WAZ001-300000- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 256 AM PST Tue Dec 29 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .NEW YEARS DAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs near 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 44 38 48 / 20 80 80 Eastsound 42 39 46 / 20 80 80 $$ WAZ510-300000- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 256 AM PST Tue Dec 29 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs near 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 45 41 49 / 10 80 80 Port Townsend 43 37 47 / 10 60 70 $$ WAZ511-300000- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 256 AM PST Tue Dec 29 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing fog and patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North part, south wind 15 to 25 mph. South part, south wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Shelton 42 36 46 / 10 90 90 $$ WAZ504-300000- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 256 AM PST Tue Dec 29 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog and patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Chehalis 43 38 48 / 10 80 90 Olympia 42 36 47 / 10 80 90 $$ WAZ512-300000- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 256 AM PST Tue Dec 29 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog and patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. East wind to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain. Highs near 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. $$ WAZ514-300000- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 256 AM PST Tue Dec 29 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Windy. Patchy fog in the evening. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast 20 to 30 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 44 37 48 / 20 70 80 Sequim 44 36 49 / 10 60 70 $$ WAZ515-300000- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 256 AM PST Tue Dec 29 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .NEW YEARS DAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Sekiu 44 39 48 / 40 90 90 $$ WAZ516-300000- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 256 AM PST Tue Dec 29 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Windy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs near 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Forks 46 41 50 / 40 90 90 $$ WAZ517-300000- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 256 AM PST Tue Dec 29 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 45 40 51 / 20 90 100 $$ WAZ513-300000- Olympics- 256 AM PST Tue Dec 29 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet increasing to 5500 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 2 inches. .WEDNESDAY...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level near 6000 feet decreasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 5 inches. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. .NEW YEARS DAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Precipitation may be heavy at times. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. .MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 32 28 33 / 20 80 80 $$ WAZ567-300000- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 256 AM PST Tue Dec 29 2020 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 4 AM PST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow accumulation of 6 to 11 inches. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation of 3 to 8 inches. Total snow accumulation 9 to 19 inches. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 33 29 33 / 10 90 90 $$ WAZ568-300000- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 256 AM PST Tue Dec 29 2020 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 4 AM PST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Freezing level near 3000 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower 30s. Light wind in the passes becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Light wind in the passes. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times early in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation of 2 to 7 inches. Total snow accumulation 4 to 12 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures near 30. Northeast wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind in the passes. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 33 27 33 / 0 60 90 Stevens Pass 30 26 29 / 0 90 100 $$ WAZ569-300000- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 256 AM PST Tue Dec 29 2020 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 4 AM PST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of 4 to 9 inches. Total snow accumulation 6 to 16 inches. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. $$ _____ Copyright 2020 AccuWeather