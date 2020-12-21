WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 20, 2020 _____ 969 FPUS56 KSEW 211112 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 311 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Tuesday. WAZ558-220000- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 311 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020 .TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs near 50. South wind 20 to 30 mph becoming north 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain late in the evening. Partly cloudy after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 30s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Seattle 51 34 44 / 100 100 0 $$ WAZ559-220000- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 311 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020 .TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain late in the evening. Mostly clear after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bremerton 48 31 42 / 100 80 0 $$ WAZ507-220000- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 311 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020 .TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain late in the evening. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 30s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Edmonds 48 35 43 / 100 80 0 Everett 47 34 42 / 100 90 10 $$ WAZ509-220000- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 311 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020 .TODAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the late morning and early afternoon. Rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain late in the evening. Mostly clear after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Puyallup 54 33 45 / 100 100 10 Tacoma 52 33 44 / 100 100 0 $$ WAZ556-220000- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 311 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020 .TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain late in the evening. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bellevue 51 35 44 / 100 100 10 $$ WAZ555-220000- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 311 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020 .TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 52 35 43 / 100 100 20 Enumclaw 53 31 42 / 100 100 10 North Bend 54 33 44 / 100 100 20 $$ WAZ503-220000- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 311 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020 .TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain late in the evening. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in the 30s. West wind 20 to 30 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 40. Northeast wind to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bellingham 44 33 42 / 100 70 0 Sumas 43 31 41 / 100 80 0 $$ WAZ506-220000- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 311 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020 .TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the 40s. North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 30s. West wind 20 to 35 mph. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Anacortes 45 36 44 / 100 70 0 Mount Vernon 47 36 44 / 100 80 0 $$ WAZ001-220000- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 311 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020 .TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming northwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain late in the evening. Mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West wind 15 to 30 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph. .TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 45 35 44 / 100 50 0 Eastsound 44 37 42 / 100 50 0 $$ WAZ510-220000- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 311 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020 .TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a slight chance of rain late in the evening. Partly cloudy after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 30s. West wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 47 37 45 / 100 70 0 Port Townsend 46 33 43 / 100 60 0 $$ WAZ511-220000- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 311 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020 .TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North part, northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. South part, northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph south part. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain late in the evening. Mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Shelton 50 31 44 / 100 60 0 $$ WAZ504-220000- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 311 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020 .TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain late in the evening. Partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 30. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Chehalis 55 36 47 / 100 70 0 Olympia 53 33 45 / 100 80 0 $$ WAZ512-220000- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 311 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020 .TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows near 30. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ WAZ514-220000- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 311 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020 .TODAY...Rain until late afternoon, then rain and snow late in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 40. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 45 32 43 / 100 40 0 Sequim 45 30 43 / 100 50 0 $$ WAZ515-220000- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 311 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020 .TODAY...Breezy. Rain until late afternoon, then cloudy with a chance of rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. No snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 40. Wind variable to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Sekiu 44 33 43 / 100 20 0 $$ WAZ516-220000- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 311 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020 .TODAY...Breezy. Rain until late afternoon, then cloudy with a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Forks 47 33 46 / 100 20 0 $$ WAZ517-220000- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 311 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Windy. Rain until late afternoon, then cloudy with a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming northwest 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 53 40 46 / 100 30 0 $$ WAZ513-220000- Olympics- 311 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet decreasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 10 to 17 inches. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow late in the evening. Mostly clear after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet increasing to 3000 feet after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet increasing to 8000 feet in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 32 17 28 / 100 50 0 $$ WAZ567-220000- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 311 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Rain and snow. Patchy dense fog late in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation of 7 to 12 inches. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation 10 to 17 inches. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near 300 feet. No snow accumulation. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 1000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 34 19 28 / 100 90 10 $$ WAZ568-220000- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 311 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY... .TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures near 40. Southeast wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow accumulation of 7 to 11 inches. West wind in the passes 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 30. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 1500 feet. Light wind in the passes. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures near 30. Light wind in the passes. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 41 26 30 / 100 100 30 Stevens Pass 38 23 27 / 100 100 30 $$ WAZ569-220000- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 311 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY... .TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Rain and snow through the day. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches. Total snow accumulation 5 to 11 inches. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near 1000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 2000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet increasing to 8000 feet in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. $$