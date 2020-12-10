WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 9, 2020
_____
084 FPUS56 KSEW 101123
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
323 AM PST Thu Dec 10 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Friday.
WAZ558-110000-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
323 AM PST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light
wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the 30s. South wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper
40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 46 39 45 / 10 50 30
$$
WAZ559-110000-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
323 AM PST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the 30s. South wind to 10 mph becoming north
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North wind to 10 mph
becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 45 37 43 / 20 60 30
$$
WAZ507-110000-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
323 AM PST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s
to lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the evening. A
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. South wind
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s
to mid 30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph
becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 47 40 45 / 10 50 20
Everett 46 38 43 / 0 50 30
$$
WAZ509-110000-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
323 AM PST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
40s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
20s to mid 30s. South wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind becoming
northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 46 37 46 / 10 50 30
Tacoma 46 37 45 / 20 60 30
$$
WAZ556-110000-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
323 AM PST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to
15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 48 39 46 / 10 50 20
$$
WAZ555-110000-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
323 AM PST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain until early morning, then
rain likely in the morning. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South wind to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows near 30. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 48 38 44 / 10 70 40
Enumclaw 46 34 43 / 10 60 30
North Bend 48 37 45 / 10 60 30
$$
WAZ503-110000-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
323 AM PST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy in the evening, then a chance of rain
in the late evening and early morning. Rain likely in the
morning. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 15 to
25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming
south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph becoming east after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in
the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper
30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 47 38 45 / 10 60 30
Sumas 47 37 45 / 10 60 40
$$
WAZ506-110000-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
323 AM PST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s
to lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the evening. A
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s.
Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in
the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 48 39 45 / 10 50 30
Mount Vernon 48 39 46 / 10 50 30
$$
WAZ001-110000-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
323 AM PST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south
10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph
in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in
the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 48 37 47 / 10 50 20
Eastsound 45 40 44 / 10 60 30
$$
WAZ510-110000-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
323 AM PST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s
to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s. South wind 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s
to mid 30s. South wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper
40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 49 39 47 / 10 50 20
Port Townsend 47 35 45 / 10 50 20
$$
WAZ511-110000-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
323 AM PST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain late
in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Light wind becoming south to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 30s. South wind 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 20s to mid
30s. South wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain and a slight chance of light freezing rain
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely and a chance of light freezing rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 46 35 44 / 40 70 40
$$
WAZ504-110000-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
323 AM PST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain late
in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Light wind becoming south to
10 mph in the afternoon, Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. A chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts
a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 30s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and light
freezing rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind becoming
northeast to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the 40s. Northeast
wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 46 37 45 / 40 70 40
Olympia 46 35 44 / 40 60 40
$$
WAZ512-110000-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
323 AM PST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of
rain early in the afternoon. A chance of rain late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely in
the late evening and early morning. A chance of rain in the
morning. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South wind to 10 mph
becoming southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s.
South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
$$
WAZ514-110000-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
323 AM PST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s. South wind
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s
to mid 30s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to east 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in
the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 46 35 45 / 10 60 20
Sequim 46 34 45 / 10 50 20
$$
WAZ515-110000-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
323 AM PST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows
in the 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 46 38 45 / 60 80 40
$$
WAZ516-110000-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
323 AM PST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of rain
early in the afternoon. Rain likely late in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs
in the mid to upper 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening. A slight chance of
thunderstorms. Rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible
in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind
10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s.
Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the 30s. East wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the 40s. East wind 15 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at
times after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper
40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 48 36 46 / 70 80 40
$$
WAZ517-110000-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
323 AM PST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms until early morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,
except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the 30s. East wind to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the 40s. East wind 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain
at times after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper
40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 47 39 46 / 60 70 40
$$
WAZ513-110000-
Olympics-
323 AM PST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow late in the
afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Showers, snow likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers, snow and a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation near
Hurricane Ridge around 2 inches.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 2000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, snow
and light freezing rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
2000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Freezing level near
4000 feet in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and a
slight chance of freezing rain in the evening, then rain, snow
and a slight chance of freezing rain after midnight. Snow level
near 2500 feet increasing to 4500 feet after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain, snow likely and a slight chance of freezing rain.
Snow level near 4000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level
near 3500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 3000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 3500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 32 23 29 / 20 60 30
$$
WAZ567-110000-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
323 AM PST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain
and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow level near 2000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, light
freezing rain and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet
increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level
near 1000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain, snow likely and a slight chance of light freezing
rain. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 2000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 2500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 2500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 35 28 31 / 0 60 50
$$
WAZ568-110000-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
323 AM PST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet. Afternoon
pass temperatures in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind in the
passes 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain
and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Southeast wind in the passes
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 2000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 30. Light
wind in the passes.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, snow
and light freezing rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
1500 feet. Light wind in the passes becoming east around 10 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet
increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass
temperatures near 30. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then rain, snow and a chance of freezing rain after
midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain, snow likely and a slight chance of light freezing
rain. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level
near 2500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 2500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 3000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 34 27 33 / 10 70 40
Stevens Pass 29 26 28 / 10 60 40
$$
WAZ569-110000-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
323 AM PST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow late in
the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. No snow accumulation.
Freezing level near 5000 feet in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level
near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 2000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and a
slight chance of light freezing rain. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Freezing level near
3000 feet in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then rain, snow and a chance of freezing rain after
midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet increasing to 4000 feet after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain, snow and a slight chance of light freezing rain
in the morning, then rain, snow likely and a chance of freezing
rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 3000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and
snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather