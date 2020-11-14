WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 13, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

400 AM PST Sat Nov 14 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

WAZ558-150000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

400 AM PST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 48 43 52 / 60 100 50

WAZ559-150000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

400 AM PST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs near 50.

Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of

rain after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 46 40 51 / 70 90 50

WAZ507-150000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

400 AM PST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 48 43 53 / 50 90 50

Everett 46 41 51 / 50 90 50

WAZ509-150000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

400 AM PST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming north in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 49 42 53 / 60 100 50

Tacoma 48 42 52 / 70 100 50

WAZ556-150000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

400 AM PST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then cloudy with a slight chance

of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind around

10 mph becoming south with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 48 42 52 / 50 90 50

WAZ555-150000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

400 AM PST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s to lower

50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

south after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 47 41 51 / 80 100 70

Enumclaw 48 40 50 / 60 100 70

North Bend 48 40 52 / 70 100 70

WAZ503-150000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

400 AM PST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then cloudy with a chance

of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50.

South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 48 40 52 / 50 80 60

Sumas 48 39 51 / 60 80 70

WAZ506-150000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

400 AM PST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then cloudy with

a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower 40s. East wind

15 to 25 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 48 41 53 / 70 80 50

Mount Vernon 49 42 53 / 80 80 50

WAZ001-150000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

400 AM PST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming cloudy.

A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then cloudy with

a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind

15 to 25 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs near 50. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 48 40 52 / 40 90 50

Eastsound 45 41 50 / 40 90 50

WAZ510-150000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

400 AM PST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers

in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 50 42 54 / 60 80 40

Port Townsend 48 40 53 / 40 90 50

WAZ511-150000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

400 AM PST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 47 40 52 / 80 100 50

WAZ504-150000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

400 AM PST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows

near 40. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming northeast

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 47 40 52 / 90 100 70

Olympia 46 40 52 / 80 100 50

WAZ512-150000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

400 AM PST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch

to one inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind

to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows near 40.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

half inch to one inch possible. Highs near 50. East wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near

50.

WAZ514-150000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

400 AM PST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. East wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming

west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows near 40. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 48 39 52 / 60 90 50

Sequim 49 38 53 / 40 90 40

WAZ515-150000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

400 AM PST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows

near 40. East wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph increasing

to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 48 41 52 / 80 90 70

WAZ516-150000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

400 AM PST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Showers likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 50.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows

in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at

times after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 48 41 52 / 80 90 70

WAZ517-150000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

400 AM PST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Showers likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the lower 50s.

East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 48 44 53 / 90 90 60

WAZ513-150000-

Olympics-

400 AM PST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge around 2 inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 2 inches. Total snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge 2 to 5 inches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet increasing to

5000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet decreasing to

5500 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Snow level near

2500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 32 28 33 / 80 90 70

WAZ567-150000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

400 AM PST Sat Nov 14 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow accumulation around

1 inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet increasing to

4000 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Snow accumulation of 4 to 9 inches.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Snow level near 3500 feet. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the morning. Rainfall amounts one to three

inches possible. Snow accumulation of 3 to 8 inches. Total snow

accumulation 8 to 18 inches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet increasing to

6000 feet after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

1500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 31 27 35 / 100 100 100

WAZ568-150000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

400 AM PST Sat Nov 14 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s.

West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet increasing to

4500 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Southeast wind

in the passes 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a

half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of 2 to

6 inches. Total snow accumulation 6 to 15 inches. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind in the

passes 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a

half inch to one inch possible. Afternoon pass temperatures in

the mid to upper 30s. East wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

6500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

2500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

2000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 36 32 39 / 100 100 100

Stevens Pass 32 27 36 / 100 100 100

WAZ569-150000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

400 AM PST Sat Nov 14 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to

5 inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of

5 to 10 inches.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a

half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of 2 to

7 inches. Total snow accumulation 9 to 22 inches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet increasing to

6000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

7500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

2000 feet.

