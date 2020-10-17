WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

312 AM PDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 57 51 61 / 10 70 70

WAZ559-172300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

312 AM PDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. Light wind becoming

south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 58 48 62 / 10 70 60

WAZ507-172300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

312 AM PDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. North wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50. West

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a

slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 56 49 58 / 20 80 70

Everett 56 49 57 / 20 80 70

WAZ509-172300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

312 AM PDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 59 50 62 / 10 60 70

Tacoma 58 50 61 / 10 60 70

WAZ556-172300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

312 AM PDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog until late afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows near 50. East wind to 10 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming north in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 58 50 61 / 10 70 70

WAZ555-172300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

312 AM PDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog until late afternoon. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. North wind to

10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind becoming south

to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. South wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 57 47 59 / 20 80 90

Enumclaw 58 46 60 / 10 70 80

North Bend 59 46 61 / 10 80 80

WAZ503-172300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

312 AM PDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

South wind around 10 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 56 47 57 / 20 80 50

Sumas 57 45 57 / 20 80 60

WAZ506-172300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

312 AM PDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late morning and early

afternoon. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50. South

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in

the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 58 47 59 / 20 80 60

Mount Vernon 59 48 60 / 20 80 60

WAZ001-172300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

312 AM PDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming cloudy.

A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west

after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 60 45 60 / 20 90 70

Eastsound 56 48 56 / 20 90 70

WAZ510-172300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

312 AM PDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph

increasing to east 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 57 48 57 / 20 80 60

Port Townsend 58 45 58 / 20 80 60

WAZ511-172300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

312 AM PDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest with gusts to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Showers likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 60 49 63 / 10 70 70

WAZ504-172300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

312 AM PDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight

chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 62 51 62 / 10 50 80

Olympia 59 49 62 / 10 60 70

WAZ512-172300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

312 AM PDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 50. West wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. West wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

WAZ514-172300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

312 AM PDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the late

morning and early afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Wind variable to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 57 45 58 / 20 80 60

Sequim 58 45 59 / 20 80 50

WAZ515-172300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

312 AM PDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming east

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 56 47 57 / 20 90 60

WAZ516-172300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

312 AM PDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to

10 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 58 48 62 / 20 90 50

WAZ517-172300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

312 AM PDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph

increasing to south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 60. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 58 53 60 / 10 70 70

WAZ513-172300-

Olympics-

312 AM PDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 7000 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then snow showers

after midnight. Rain showers after midnight. Snow level near

10000 feet. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. No

snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of snow showers late in

the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation near Hurricane

Ridge.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 5000 feet increasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 45 36 47 / 20 80 50

WAZ567-172300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

312 AM PDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet increasing to 6500 feet after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 42 36 43 / 20 90 80

WAZ568-172300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

312 AM PDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. No snow accumulation.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the 40s. West wind in the passes

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then showers after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet increasing

to 9000 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. No snow accumulation. West wind in the passes

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

8000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No

snow accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. West wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. West

wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 7000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

40s. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 48 38 51 / 10 80 80

Stevens Pass 43 36 46 / 10 80 80

WAZ569-172300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

312 AM PDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Snow level near

10000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No

snow accumulation.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 7000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 7000 feet decreasing to 6000 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4500 feet increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon.

