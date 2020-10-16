WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 15, 2020

993 FPUS56 KSEW 160902

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

201 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

WAZ558-162300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

201 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

South wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 62 49 57 / 60 40 10

WAZ559-162300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

201 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

South wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 65 47 58 / 60 20 10

WAZ507-162300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

201 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch

to one inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Patchy

fog in the morning. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind

10 to 20 mph becoming north after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Light

wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to lower

60s. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 62 48 56 / 60 40 10

Everett 60 48 55 / 70 40 10

WAZ509-162300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

201 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south around

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. South

wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 63 48 58 / 60 50 10

Tacoma 62 48 58 / 60 40 0

WAZ556-162300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

201 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Patchy

fog in the morning. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. South wind around 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 63 50 57 / 70 50 10

WAZ555-162300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

201 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the

40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming

northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 61 47 56 / 90 70 10

Enumclaw 60 44 56 / 70 60 10

North Bend 63 45 57 / 80 60 10

WAZ503-162300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

201 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the 40s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

East wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 61 46 56 / 70 20 20

Sumas 61 45 55 / 90 30 20

WAZ506-162300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

201 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind

15 to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming north

10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 62 47 57 / 60 20 20

Mount Vernon 62 47 58 / 70 30 10

WAZ001-162300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

201 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

60s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming east in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 66 45 60 / 60 10 20

Eastsound 61 48 55 / 60 20 20

WAZ510-162300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

201 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 40s

to lower 50s. West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph

becoming north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 61 47 56 / 60 20 10

Port Townsend 63 44 56 / 60 20 10

WAZ511-162300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

201 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s.

Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west after

midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. East

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s

to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 63 45 58 / 70 30 10

WAZ504-162300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

201 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s

to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 64 46 60 / 60 50 0

Olympia 63 44 59 / 60 40 0

WAZ512-162300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

201 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

WAZ514-162300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

201 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. East

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph increasing to west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 64 44 56 / 60 10 10

Sequim 67 43 57 / 60 10 10

WAZ515-162300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

201 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph

becoming west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Wind variable

to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the 40s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 61 46 54 / 90 10 20

WAZ516-162300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

201 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind

15 to 25 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. Light wind becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower

60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 62 44 58 / 70 10 10

WAZ517-162300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

201 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs near 60. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 61 49 57 / 60 30 10

WAZ513-162300-

Olympics-

201 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Snow level near 6000 feet in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near

8500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 50 35 43 / 60 10 10

WAZ567-162300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

201 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 10000 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet

decreasing to 5500 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. No snow accumulation.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

5500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 47 35 40 / 100 60 30

WAZ568-162300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

201 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain

and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation.

Afternoon pass temperatures near 50. West wind in the passes

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 8000 feet decreasing to 6000 feet after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow

accumulation. West wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight, Gusts to 30 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. No snow accumulation.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the 40s. Northwest wind in the

passes around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5500 feet. Light wind in the passes.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 40s.

Light wind in the passes.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 53 38 48 / 80 70 10

Stevens Pass 48 37 42 / 80 60 10

WAZ569-162300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

201 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow

level near 10000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. No snow accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet in the evening.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No

snow accumulation.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

8500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 7000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.

