WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 24, 2020

_____

197 FPUS56 KSEW 250836

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

135 AM PDT Fri Sep 25 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for .THURSDAY THROUGH THURSDAY..., Friday, Friday night, and

Saturday.

WAZ558-251100-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

135 AM PDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 55 63 52 62 / 90 100 40 50

$$

WAZ559-251100-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

135 AM PDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 54 65 50 64 / 100 100 40 50

$$

WAZ507-251100-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

135 AM PDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 55 63 51 62 / 90 100 40 50

Everett 55 62 51 62 / 100 100 40 60

$$

WAZ509-251100-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

135 AM PDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 55 63 51 63 / 90 100 40 50

Tacoma 55 63 51 63 / 90 100 40 50

$$

WAZ556-251100-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

135 AM PDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid

60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows near 50. Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 55 64 53 64 / 100 100 50 60

$$

WAZ555-251100-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

135 AM PDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 53 63 50 61 / 100 100 60 70

Enumclaw 51 60 48 60 / 90 100 70 70

North Bend 51 63 48 63 / 100 100 60 70

$$

WAZ503-251100-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

135 AM PDT Fri Sep 25 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 20 to 35 mph with

gusts to 50 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 54 63 50 62 / 100 100 60 60

Sumas 53 63 49 62 / 100 100 70 70

$$

WAZ506-251100-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

135 AM PDT Fri Sep 25 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. South wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming

west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 54 65 50 64 / 90 100 50 60

Mount Vernon 55 65 50 64 / 100 100 70 60

$$

WAZ001-251100-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

135 AM PDT Fri Sep 25 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind 20 to

35 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 50 68 47 66 / 90 100 50 50

Eastsound 54 64 52 62 / 100 100 50 50

$$

WAZ510-251100-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

135 AM PDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the 60s. South wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph

becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 54 62 50 62 / 90 100 50 60

Port Townsend 50 63 46 63 / 90 100 40 50

$$

WAZ511-251100-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

135 AM PDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the 60s. South

wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to

10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 54 65 50 64 / 100 100 50 50

$$

WAZ504-251100-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

135 AM PDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 40s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 54 65 49 65 / 100 100 50 50

Olympia 53 65 49 65 / 100 100 50 50

$$

WAZ512-251100-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

135 AM PDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the 60s. South

wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind

becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

WAZ514-251100-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

135 AM PDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 50 62 47 59 / 90 100 50 50

Sequim 50 64 46 63 / 90 100 50 50

$$

WAZ515-251100-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

135 AM PDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows near 50. South

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. West wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 53 61 50 59 / 100 90 60 60

$$

WAZ516-251100-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

135 AM PDT Fri Sep 25 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. South wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph becoming

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 54 64 50 64 / 100 100 60 70

$$

WAZ517-251100-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

135 AM PDT Fri Sep 25 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the

50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Very windy. Rain in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. South wind 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 57 62 53 62 / 100 100 50 60

$$

WAZ513-251100-

Olympics-

135 AM PDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No new snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

6000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No

snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level

near 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 41 48 39 47 / 100 100 60 60

$$

WAZ567-251100-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

135 AM PDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No new snow

accumulation.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rain may be heavy at

times in the morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. No snow accumulation.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow

accumulation.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

5500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near

10000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 44 46 40 44 / 100 100 80 60

$$

WAZ568-251100-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

135 AM PDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No new

snow accumulation. Light wind in the passes.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall amounts one to

three inches possible. No snow accumulation. Afternoon pass

temperatures near 50. South wind in the passes around 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon, Gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch

to one inch possible. No snow accumulation. West wind in the

passes 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

6000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Afternoon pass temperatures near 50. West wind in the passes

around 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 6000 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 10000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 44 52 42 52 / 90 100 80 60

Stevens Pass 42 47 40 47 / 100 100 80 60

$$

WAZ569-251100-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

135 AM PDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

6500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No

snow accumulation.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

6500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 10500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

$$

_____

