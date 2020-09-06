WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 5, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

245 AM PDT Sun Sep 6 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Labor Day.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

245 AM PDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

Gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 78 59 82 / 0 0 0

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

245 AM PDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming

northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 79 56 82 / 0 0 0

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

245 AM PDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest wind 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 73 56 79 / 0 0 0

Everett 74 56 81 / 0 0 0

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

245 AM PDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. North wind

to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming north

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 81 57 85 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 80 57 84 / 0 0 0

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

245 AM PDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind

to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. North wind to 10 mph

increasing to east 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 79 58 84 / 0 0 0

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

245 AM PDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows in the 50s. East wind 15 to

25 mph increasing to northeast 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North

wind 15 to 25 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts to 35 mph. Near gaps in the terrain, east wind 25 to 40 mph

with gusts to 55 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 81 56 87 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 81 55 84 / 0 0 0

North Bend 83 54 87 / 0 0 0

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

245 AM PDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

70s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid

80s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 73 55 83 / 0 0 0

Sumas 78 56 84 / 0 0 0

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

245 AM PDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.LABOR DAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon, Gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 72 54 81 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 77 56 87 / 0 0 0

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

245 AM PDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s. North wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind 15 to

25 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 74 52 82 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 70 57 78 / 0 0 0

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

245 AM PDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid

80s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming east after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. East wind 10 to

20 mph becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 69 54 78 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 70 52 76 / 0 0 0

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

245 AM PDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s.

North wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. North part, gusts to 35 mph. South part, gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 82 56 85 / 0 0 0

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

245 AM PDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast

wind 20 to 30 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

Gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northeast wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 85 55 87 / 0 0 0

Olympia 83 55 86 / 0 0 0

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

245 AM PDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the

50s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. East wind

10 to 20 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

245 AM PDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind

becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming light after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. East wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 70 54 73 / 0 0 0

Sequim 74 53 77 / 0 0 0

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

245 AM PDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. East wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 67 54 74 / 0 0 0

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

245 AM PDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northeast wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 72 54 80 / 0 0 0

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

245 AM PDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. East wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 70 56 80 / 0 0 0

Olympics-

245 AM PDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 17500 feet.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 17500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 17000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 67 50 62 / 0 0 0

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

245 AM PDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 16500 feet.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 68 54 65 / 0 0 0

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

245 AM PDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid 70s. Light wind in the passes becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 17000 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16500 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the 70s. Northwest wind in the passes around

10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Freezing level near 16500 feet.

East wind in the passes around 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East

wind in the passes 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing

to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 76 52 78 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 74 53 72 / 0 0 0

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

245 AM PDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 17000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 17500 feet.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 17500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 17500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

