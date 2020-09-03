WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 2, 2020

405 FPUS56 KSEW 031050

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

349 AM PDT Thu Sep 3 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

WAZ558-032300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

349 AM PDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West wind around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind

to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 83 58 85 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ559-032300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

349 AM PDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 81 55 86 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ507-032300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

349 AM PDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 74 56 76 / 0 0 0

Everett 76 55 78 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ509-032300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

349 AM PDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind around

10 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 84 56 86 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 82 56 84 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ556-032300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

349 AM PDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s

to mid 80s. Light wind becoming north around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. North wind to 10 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 83 57 84 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ555-032300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

349 AM PDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s to mid 80s. North wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 85 58 88 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 84 56 85 / 0 0 0

North Bend 85 56 88 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ503-032300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

349 AM PDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper

50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 76 55 76 / 0 0 0

Sumas 81 55 83 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ506-032300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

349 AM PDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 74 54 74 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 79 54 81 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ001-032300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

349 AM PDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. North wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind

to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 75 52 76 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 70 56 73 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ510-032300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

349 AM PDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 70 54 72 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 72 53 75 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ511-032300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

349 AM PDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or

less in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 85 55 84 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ504-032300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

349 AM PDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the 80s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming north to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 88 55 89 / 0 0 0

Olympia 86 54 87 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ512-032300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

349 AM PDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the 80s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

$$

WAZ514-032300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

349 AM PDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

70s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 72 56 73 / 0 0 0

Sequim 75 56 75 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ515-032300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

349 AM PDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to east 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 69 55 68 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ516-032300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

349 AM PDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

70s. East wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon, Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 79 54 70 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ517-032300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

349 AM PDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 78 56 65 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ513-032300-

Olympics-

349 AM PDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 17000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 17500 feet.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 17500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 17500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 17000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 17000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 67 54 70 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ567-032300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

349 AM PDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 69 56 74 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ568-032300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

349 AM PDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures near 80. Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet. Light wind in

the passes becoming east around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Southeast wind in the

passes around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

Light wind in the passes.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Light wind in the passes

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 17000 feet.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 17000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 80 56 88 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 77 57 84 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ569-032300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

349 AM PDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 17000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 17500 feet.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 17000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 17000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 17000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 17000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16500 feet.

$$

