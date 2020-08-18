WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 17, 2020

265 FPUS56 KSEW 180929

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

228 AM PDT Tue Aug 18 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

WAZ558-182300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

228 AM PDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind around

10 mph becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South

wind around 10 mph becoming southwest with gusts to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 79 60 79 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ559-182300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

228 AM PDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the 70s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind around

10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 60.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 79 57 78 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ507-182300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

228 AM PDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 60.

Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming southeast to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 70s. Southeast wind around

10 mph becoming south with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 76 57 76 / 0 0 0

Everett 75 58 76 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ509-182300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

228 AM PDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 60. West wind around 10 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

70s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 82 59 81 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 81 58 80 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ556-182300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

228 AM PDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light

wind becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s. South wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 80 60 81 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ555-182300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

228 AM PDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 60. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 60.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 82 58 81 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 80 56 80 / 0 0 0

North Bend 83 56 82 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ503-182300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

228 AM PDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny then becoming partly sunny late in the morning

then becoming sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 60.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the 70s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming

south around 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 75 57 75 / 0 0 0

Sumas 79 57 78 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ506-182300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

228 AM PDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind

to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the 70s. Southeast wind around 10 mph

becoming south with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 60.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 75 56 74 / 0 0 10

Mount Vernon 79 58 79 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ001-182300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

228 AM PDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny then becoming partly sunny late in the morning

then becoming sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. South wind around

10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming

south to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the 70s. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 76 53 75 / 0 0 10

Eastsound 74 58 72 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ510-182300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

228 AM PDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning.

Highs in the 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the 70s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the 70s. Southeast wind around 10 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 60.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 72 56 72 / 10 0 10

Port Townsend 73 53 72 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ511-182300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

228 AM PDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning.

Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the 70s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind

around 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 60.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 79 56 79 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ504-182300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

228 AM PDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the 50s. West wind to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind around

10 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

70s. Light wind becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 60.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 81 55 82 / 0 0 0

Olympia 80 56 81 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ512-182300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

228 AM PDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog. Patchy drizzle. Highs in the 70s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the 50s. West wind to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. West wind around 10 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ514-182300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

228 AM PDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the

50s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to west 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 70 55 69 / 10 0 10

Sequim 74 54 73 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ515-182300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

228 AM PDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Patchy drizzle. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s. Wind variable

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph

with gusts to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 68 55 68 / 10 0 20

$$

WAZ516-182300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

228 AM PDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the day. Patchy

drizzle through the day. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 72 55 71 / 20 0 20

$$

WAZ517-182300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

228 AM PDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog through the day. Patchy drizzle through the day. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

50s. West wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 68 57 68 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ513-182300-

Olympics-

228 AM PDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog until late afternoon. Patchy

drizzle through the day. Snow level near 10000 feet. Freezing

level near 13500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Snow level near

10000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 10500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Snow level near 10500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level

near 7500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 63 49 61 / 10 0 10

$$

WAZ567-182300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

228 AM PDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 10000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

10500 feet. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

at times after midnight. Snow level near 11000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Snow level near 10500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 9000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 67 52 65 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ568-182300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

228 AM PDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. West wind in the passes

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet. West

wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind

in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Snow level near 10000 feet. West wind in the passes

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 10500 feet.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Afternoon

pass temperatures near 70. Light wind in the passes.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow level near 11000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Snow level near 10500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level

near 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 78 51 75 / 10 0 0

Stevens Pass 76 51 72 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ569-182300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

228 AM PDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 10000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 10500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 11500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 11000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

after midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

$$

