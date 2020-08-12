WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 11, 2020

535 FPUS56 KSEW 120941

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

241 AM PDT Wed Aug 12 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

WAZ558-122300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

241 AM PDT Wed Aug 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming north

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 71 52 74 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ559-122300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

241 AM PDT Wed Aug 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming northeast

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 70 49 73 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ507-122300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

241 AM PDT Wed Aug 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 69 51 70 / 0 0 0

Everett 68 50 70 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ509-122300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

241 AM PDT Wed Aug 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 72 49 75 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 72 49 75 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ556-122300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

241 AM PDT Wed Aug 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. North wind to 10 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 72 52 75 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ555-122300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

241 AM PDT Wed Aug 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. North wind to

10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 71 50 73 / 10 0 0

Enumclaw 70 47 73 / 0 0 0

North Bend 73 48 75 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ503-122300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

241 AM PDT Wed Aug 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 68 51 69 / 0 0 0

Sumas 70 49 72 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ506-122300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

241 AM PDT Wed Aug 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 69 50 70 / 10 0 0

Mount Vernon 72 50 73 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ001-122300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

241 AM PDT Wed Aug 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 71 49 73 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 69 54 70 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ510-122300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

241 AM PDT Wed Aug 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 67 51 67 / 10 0 0

Port Townsend 67 48 68 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ511-122300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

241 AM PDT Wed Aug 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming east to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 72 47 75 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ504-122300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

241 AM PDT Wed Aug 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the

40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming northwest

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 73 46 76 / 0 0 0

Olympia 73 46 76 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ512-122300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

241 AM PDT Wed Aug 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or

less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ514-122300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

241 AM PDT Wed Aug 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 64 49 65 / 0 0 0

Sequim 67 48 68 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ515-122300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

241 AM PDT Wed Aug 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming

variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 63 50 64 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ516-122300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

241 AM PDT Wed Aug 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s. West wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s. West wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming

northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 66 49 68 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ517-122300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

241 AM PDT Wed Aug 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 64 51 66 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ513-122300-

Olympics-

241 AM PDT Wed Aug 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Freezing level

near 10500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Snow level near 12000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level near

11500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow

level near 10000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

9500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 52 39 56 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ567-122300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

241 AM PDT Wed Aug 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet

increasing to 13500 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Snow level near 12500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level near

12000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

11000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

10000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 54 40 56 / 10 0 10

$$

WAZ568-122300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

241 AM PDT Wed Aug 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny.

Freezing level near 10000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near

60. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet. West

wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest

wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures near 70. Light wind in the passes becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Snow level near 12500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level near

12000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level

near 11000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level near

10500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 62 42 64 / 10 0 0

Stevens Pass 58 41 60 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ569-122300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

241 AM PDT Wed Aug 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 12500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 12000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 10500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 10500 feet.

$$

