WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 2, 2020

024 FPUS56 KSEW 030939

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

238 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

WAZ558-032300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

238 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 60.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 78 59 79 / 10 0 0

WAZ559-032300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

238 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

70s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s. Northeast wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 77 56 79 / 20 0 0

WAZ507-032300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

238 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight

chance of rain. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 75 56 75 / 20 0 0

Everett 75 56 75 / 20 0 0

WAZ509-032300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

238 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

70s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light

wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 60.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 80 58 82 / 10 0 0

Tacoma 79 58 81 / 10 0 0

WAZ556-032300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

238 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind

to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light

wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 60.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 79 58 80 / 20 0 0

WAZ555-032300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

238 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 78 56 80 / 20 0 0

Enumclaw 76 55 80 / 10 0 0

North Bend 80 55 83 / 20 0 0

WAZ503-032300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

238 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 74 56 76 / 20 0 0

Sumas 78 56 80 / 30 0 0

WAZ506-032300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

238 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 74 54 74 / 20 0 0

Mount Vernon 78 55 79 / 20 0 0

WAZ001-032300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

238 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 76 53 77 / 20 0 0

Eastsound 73 57 73 / 20 0 0

WAZ510-032300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

238 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 72 54 70 / 20 0 0

Port Townsend 72 53 71 / 20 0 0

WAZ511-032300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

238 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance

of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s. West wind to 10 mph becoming north in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 78 55 82 / 20 0 0

WAZ504-032300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

238 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the

50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

West wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 79 54 84 / 10 0 0

Olympia 79 54 84 / 10 0 0

WAZ512-032300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

238 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain. Highs

in the 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind around 10 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

WAZ514-032300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

238 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind

10 to 20 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 68 53 69 / 20 0 0

Sequim 72 54 73 / 20 0 0

WAZ515-032300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

238 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance

of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 66 55 67 / 20 0 0

WAZ516-032300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

238 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 71 54 71 / 20 0 0

WAZ517-032300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

238 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly

sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 67 55 69 / 30 10 0

WAZ513-032300-

Olympics-

238 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level near

8500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Snow level near

10000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level

near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level

near 8500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 59 48 64 / 30 0 0

WAZ567-032300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

238 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow until late

afternoon, then a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 9500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Snow level near 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, a slight

chance of thunderstorms and a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

9000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 9000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 60 49 68 / 50 0 0

WAZ568-032300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

238 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level

near 9000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Light wind in the passes.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

Light wind in the passes.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Light wind in the

passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near

9500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Snow level near 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, a slight

chance of thunderstorms and a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Snow level near 9500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level

near 9000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Snow level near 8500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Snow level near 9000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 70 49 77 / 20 0 0

Stevens Pass 66 49 75 / 10 0 0

WAZ569-032300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

238 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Snow level near 8500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 9500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

and showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level

near 9500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

