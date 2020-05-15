WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 14, 2020

_____

877 FPUS56 KSEW 150958

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

257 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

WAZ558-152300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

257 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. East wind to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 67 52 65 / 10 20 50

$$

WAZ559-152300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

257 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows near 50. South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 66 50 61 / 10 20 70

$$

WAZ507-152300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

257 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight

chance of rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

South wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. East wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 65 51 64 / 10 10 40

Everett 65 50 65 / 10 10 50

$$

WAZ509-152300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

257 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming

southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows near 50. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. Light wind

becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely in the morning,

then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 68 51 66 / 10 20 60

Tacoma 67 50 65 / 0 20 60

$$

WAZ556-152300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

257 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Light wind becoming

southeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming east

around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 68 52 67 / 10 10 50

$$

WAZ555-152300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

257 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance

of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows near 50. Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain at times. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near

50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 68 53 70 / 30 10 60

Enumclaw 65 50 66 / 10 20 60

North Bend 68 51 70 / 20 10 60

$$

WAZ503-152300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

257 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming east

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. East wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming east after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows

near 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 64 49 66 / 10 10 40

Sumas 66 50 68 / 10 10 50

$$

WAZ506-152300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

257 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Light wind becoming east

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows

near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 63 49 64 / 10 10 50

Mount Vernon 68 51 68 / 10 10 40

$$

WAZ001-152300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

257 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 63 47 63 / 10 10 60

Eastsound 62 51 62 / 10 10 50

$$

WAZ510-152300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

257 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind around 10 mph

becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon, Gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 65 51 65 / 10 10 50

Port Townsend 61 47 62 / 10 20 50

$$

WAZ511-152300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

257 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming

northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 66 49 62 / 0 30 80

$$

WAZ504-152300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

257 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance

of rain in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming

southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows near 50. Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely in the morning,

then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 68 48 65 / 0 30 70

Olympia 67 48 64 / 0 20 70

$$

WAZ512-152300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

257 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

near 50. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the

60s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

$$

WAZ514-152300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

257 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60. Wind variable to

10 mph increasing to east 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain at times in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 60 48 60 / 10 20 70

Sequim 61 47 63 / 10 20 70

$$

WAZ515-152300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

257 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs near 60. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming variable to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph

increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind

becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 59 49 58 / 10 50 90

$$

WAZ516-152300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

257 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Lows near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 62 49 61 / 0 60 100

$$

WAZ517-152300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

257 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs near 60. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind

to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 61 51 60 / 10 50 90

$$

WAZ513-152300-

Olympics-

257 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of through the day. Freezing level near

7000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.MONDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then showers

likely, a slight chance of thunderstorms and showers likely in

the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain,

thunderstorms and showers in the evening. Snow level near

6500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 46 38 47 / 10 30 80

$$

WAZ567-152300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

257 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near

6500 feet. No snow accumulation.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet. No snow accumulation.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 7000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then showers likely, a slight chance of thunderstorms

and showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, a slight

chance of thunderstorms and a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms and showers after

midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 5500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 49 40 53 / 30 10 60

$$

WAZ568-152300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

257 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the 50s. Light wind in the passes.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. A slight chance of snow late in

the evening. Snow level near 6500 feet. No snow accumulation.

Light wind in the passes becoming east around 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the 50s. Southeast wind in the

passes around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Light wind in

the passes.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the 50s. Light wind in the passes.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers, a

slight chance of thunderstorms and showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, a slight

chance of thunderstorms and a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 5500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 58 41 59 / 20 0 60

Stevens Pass 51 39 52 / 30 0 50

$$

WAZ569-152300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

257 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5500 feet increasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. No snow accumulation.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers, a

slight chance of thunderstorms and showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, a slight

chance of thunderstorms and a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 5500 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather