WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 5, 2020
_____
854 FPUS56 KSEW 061050
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
349 AM PDT Wed May 6 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Thursday.
WAZ558-062300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
349 AM PDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then showers
likely late in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near
60. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North wind
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North wind
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind
10 to 20 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 60 42 66 / 90 0 0
$$
WAZ559-062300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
349 AM PDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely late in
the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60.
Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 60 38 65 / 60 0 0
$$
WAZ507-062300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
349 AM PDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest
wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming
northwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 58 42 62 / 90 10 0
Everett 58 41 63 / 90 10 0
$$
WAZ509-062300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
349 AM PDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then showers
likely late in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near
60. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 61 40 69 / 90 10 0
Tacoma 60 39 67 / 90 0 0
$$
WAZ556-062300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
349 AM PDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. North wind
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind to
10 mph becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 60 42 67 / 90 10 0
$$
WAZ555-062300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
349 AM PDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind
to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. North wind 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind
10 to 20 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 58 41 71 / 100 10 0
Enumclaw 57 38 68 / 90 10 0
North Bend 59 39 71 / 90 20 0
$$
WAZ503-062300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
349 AM PDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West wind
10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 60 43 66 / 80 0 0
Sumas 60 42 70 / 90 10 0
$$
WAZ506-062300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
349 AM PDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to
a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West
wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. North wind
10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 58 43 62 / 70 0 0
Mount Vernon 60 43 66 / 90 10 0
$$
WAZ001-062300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
349 AM PDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Rain
likely in the morning, then a chance of showers late in the
morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 60 41 64 / 50 0 0
Eastsound 58 45 63 / 60 0 0
$$
WAZ510-062300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
349 AM PDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Windy. Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Rain
likely in the morning, then showers likely late in the morning. A
chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
West wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind
10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest
wind to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 59 45 63 / 70 0 0
Port Townsend 57 41 60 / 60 0 0
$$
WAZ511-062300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
349 AM PDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Rain likely in
the morning, then showers likely late in the morning. A chance of
showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West
wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 60 36 68 / 60 0 0
$$
WAZ504-062300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
349 AM PDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times late in
the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to
15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind
10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 62 36 71 / 70 0 0
Olympia 61 36 69 / 60 0 0
$$
WAZ512-062300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
349 AM PDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Rain likely in
the morning, then showers likely late in the morning. A chance of
showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of
an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind
10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. East wind to 10 mph becoming
northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East wind
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
WAZ514-062300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
349 AM PDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Rain
likely in the morning, then showers likely late in the morning. A
chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest
wind 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Wind variable to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 56 39 61 / 40 0 0
Sequim 58 39 62 / 60 0 0
$$
WAZ515-062300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
349 AM PDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Scattered
showers in the morning, then showers likely late in the morning.
A chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than
a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s. West wind 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Wind
variable to 10 mph increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Wind variable to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East wind
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 55 40 60 / 50 0 0
$$
WAZ516-062300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
349 AM PDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then
showers likely late in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.
Highs in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast
wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North
wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East wind
10 to 20 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 56 38 65 / 50 0 0
$$
WAZ517-062300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
349 AM PDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. East wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 56 40 67 / 40 0 0
$$
WAZ513-062300-
Olympics-
349 AM PDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers likely
late in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch likely. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet increasing to
10000 feet in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near
8000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 7500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level
near 6000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 41 26 49 / 60 0 0
$$
WAZ567-062300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
349 AM PDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers late in the
morning. Rain showers and snow showers likely in the afternoon.
Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Snow level near 4000 feet. No snow accumulation.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet increasing to
8500 feet in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 7500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 7500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level
near 6500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 41 31 56 / 100 10 0
$$
WAZ568-062300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
349 AM PDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. West wind in
the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near
3500 feet. Northwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming
north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures near 60. North wind in the passes around 10 mph in
the morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
Southeast wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming east after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the 60s. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 7500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 7500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level
near 6000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 46 30 63 / 90 20 0
Stevens Pass 41 29 57 / 90 10 0
$$
WAZ569-062300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
349 AM PDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers late in the
morning. Rain showers and snow showers likely in the afternoon.
Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near
4000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 9000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6500 feet.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather