WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 28, 2020
_____
819 FPUS56 KSEW 291030
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
329 AM PDT Wed Apr 29 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Thursday.
WAZ558-292300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
329 AM PDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. North wind to
10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth
of an inch likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 40s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light
wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 64 47 60 / 30 70 50
$$
WAZ559-292300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
329 AM PDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
60s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth
of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch
likely. Highs near 60. South wind around 10 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 40s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind
becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Highs near 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 62 44 59 / 40 70 60
$$
WAZ507-292300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
329 AM PDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind
becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 61 47 58 / 30 60 50
Everett 62 47 58 / 30 70 60
$$
WAZ509-292300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
329 AM PDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
60s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than
a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind
becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 65 47 61 / 30 70 50
Tacoma 64 46 60 / 30 70 50
$$
WAZ556-292300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
329 AM PDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Light wind
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 60. South wind to 10 mph
becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light
wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 65 48 61 / 30 80 60
$$
WAZ555-292300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
329 AM PDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Light wind
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South
wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast
wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 64 47 60 / 50 90 70
Enumclaw 67 45 58 / 40 80 60
North Bend 66 46 61 / 40 90 60
$$
WAZ503-292300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
329 AM PDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind
15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East
wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 60 46 58 / 60 80 50
Sumas 63 46 59 / 70 90 70
$$
WAZ506-292300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
329 AM PDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the
afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind
to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind around 10 mph
becoming northwest to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East
wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 57 45 57 / 50 70 50
Mount Vernon 62 47 60 / 40 80 60
$$
WAZ001-292300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
329 AM PDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than
a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 15 to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 58 43 57 / 40 60 40
Eastsound 56 46 57 / 50 70 40
$$
WAZ510-292300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
329 AM PDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to
mid 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to south 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth
of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph
becoming east 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming
northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 61 48 59 / 40 70 50
Port Townsend 58 43 55 / 40 60 50
$$
WAZ511-292300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
329 AM PDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to
mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth
of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South
wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph
becoming southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Highs near 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 62 43 59 / 60 70 60
$$
WAZ504-292300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
329 AM PDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast wind to 10 mph increasing to
southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth
of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
10 mph or less after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 66 44 61 / 40 70 40
Olympia 64 44 61 / 40 70 50
$$
WAZ512-292300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
329 AM PDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
East wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to
15 mph becoming east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming
southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
$$
WAZ514-292300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
329 AM PDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth
of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Wind
variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming variable
to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind variable to
10 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 56 42 54 / 60 60 50
Sequim 59 42 56 / 50 60 60
$$
WAZ515-292300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
329 AM PDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Wind variable to
10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 40.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid to upper 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 55 43 53 / 80 70 50
$$
WAZ516-292300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
329 AM PDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts
to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 56 42 55 / 90 70 50
$$
WAZ517-292300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
329 AM PDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind
to 10 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a chance
of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 57 46 55 / 70 60 40
$$
WAZ513-292300-
Olympics-
329 AM PDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
at times in the afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
7000 feet decreasing to 4500 feet after midnight. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No snow
accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level
near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and
snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet decreasing
to 4000 feet after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow
in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
3500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level
near 3500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 4000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 4000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 48 31 41 / 70 80 70
$$
WAZ567-292300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
329 AM PDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near
8500 feet. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.
No snow accumulation.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8000 feet decreasing to
6000 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. No snow accumulation.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet increasing
to 6500 feet in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 5000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
5500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and
snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet decreasing
to 5000 feet after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow
in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level
near 3500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level
near 3500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 3500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 3500 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the
afternoon.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 51 35 42 / 60 100 80
$$
WAZ568-292300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
329 AM PDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
9000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 50s to lower
60s. East wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming southwest in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow
likely after midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet decreasing to
6000 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. No snow accumulation. West wind in the passes
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No
snow accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to
upper 40s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening. Snow level near 4500 feet. West wind in the passes
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet. Afternoon
pass temperatures in the 50s. Light wind in the passes.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 5500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
6000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and
snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet decreasing
to 5000 feet after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow
in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level
near 4000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 3500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 4000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 3500 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the
afternoon.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 62 38 49 / 40 90 60
Stevens Pass 56 36 44 / 50 80 60
$$
WAZ569-292300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
329 AM PDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
9500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
8500 feet decreasing to 6000 feet after midnight. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No snow
accumulation.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near
4500 feet. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.
Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Snow level near 4500 feet in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 5500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
6000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and
snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet decreasing
to 4500 feet after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow
in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level
near 4000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 3500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 4000 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the
afternoon.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather