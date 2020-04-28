WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 27, 2020

882 FPUS56 KSEW 281024

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

323 AM PDT Tue Apr 28 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

WAZ558-282300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

323 AM PDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs

in the 60s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows near

50. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 64 49 65 / 10 20 40

WAZ559-282300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

323 AM PDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows near

50. North wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light

wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 60. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 61 47 63 / 20 30 60

WAZ507-282300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

323 AM PDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph

or less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South

wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 61 49 63 / 10 20 50

Everett 61 48 63 / 10 20 50

WAZ509-282300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

323 AM PDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming

southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind around 10 mph becoming

northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 67 49 68 / 10 20 50

Tacoma 65 47 66 / 10 20 50

WAZ556-282300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

323 AM PDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows near

50. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s. Light wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 60. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 64 49 66 / 10 20 50

WAZ555-282300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

323 AM PDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind

to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

60s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper

40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 65 52 67 / 20 30 60

Enumclaw 64 49 67 / 10 20 50

North Bend 67 49 69 / 10 30 50

WAZ503-282300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

323 AM PDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind

to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 59 47 59 / 30 20 70

Sumas 61 47 62 / 30 30 80

WAZ506-282300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

323 AM PDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind around 10 mph

becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 58 47 59 / 20 20 60

Mount Vernon 63 49 64 / 20 20 60

WAZ001-282300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

323 AM PDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 40s. North wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind

10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 57 45 58 / 20 20 60

Eastsound 56 48 57 / 20 20 70

WAZ510-282300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

323 AM PDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 60 49 62 / 20 20 60

Port Townsend 57 44 59 / 20 20 60

WAZ511-282300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

323 AM PDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny in the morning,

then cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 63 46 63 / 20 30 70

WAZ504-282300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

323 AM PDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. Light wind

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 69 47 67 / 20 20 70

Olympia 67 45 66 / 10 20 60

WAZ512-282300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

323 AM PDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny in the morning,

then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Light wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

WAZ514-282300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

323 AM PDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the 50s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light

wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

50s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 54 45 57 / 40 30 70

Sequim 57 44 60 / 30 30 70

WAZ515-282300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

323 AM PDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Wind variable

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming variable to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch

likely. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 53 46 55 / 60 40 90

WAZ516-282300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

323 AM PDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 56 45 57 / 60 50 90

WAZ517-282300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

323 AM PDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50. Light

wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 59 50 58 / 30 30 80

WAZ513-282300-

Olympics-

323 AM PDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

4500 feet increasing to 8000 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level near

9000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain at times in the afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 6500 feet decreasing to 5000 feet after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 43 37 47 / 50 40 80

WAZ567-282300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

323 AM PDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a slight

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

5000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 8500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

8500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. No snow accumulation.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet decreasing

to 6000 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 46 38 51 / 30 30 80

WAZ568-282300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

323 AM PDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the 50s. Light wind in the passes.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 9500 feet. Light wind in the passes becoming east

around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 9000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 50s to lower

60s. East wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. West wind in the

passes 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 59 43 62 / 10 20 50

Stevens Pass 52 41 55 / 20 20 60

WAZ569-282300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

323 AM PDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level

near 9500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 9500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then cloudy with

a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch

likely.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 4000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning.

