WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 21, 2020

867 FPUS56 KSEW 220844

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

143 AM PDT Wed Apr 22 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for .TUESDAY THROUGH TUESDAY..., Wednesday, Wednesday night,

and Thursday.

WAZ558-221100-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

143 AM PDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 60. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 47 55 48 60 / 30 100 70 50

WAZ559-221100-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

143 AM PDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. South wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of rain. Highs near 60. Light wind becoming south around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 43 54 45 59 / 40 100 60 50

WAZ507-221100-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

143 AM PDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light

wind.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 47 54 48 58 / 30 100 60 50

Everett 46 54 47 58 / 30 100 70 60

WAZ509-221100-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

143 AM PDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of rain. Highs near 60. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 45 57 47 61 / 30 100 80 50

Tacoma 44 56 46 60 / 30 100 70 50

WAZ556-221100-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

143 AM PDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind becoming

southeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows near 50. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs near 60. West wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 47 55 49 60 / 30 100 80 70

WAZ555-221100-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

143 AM PDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming

east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind to

10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight

chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 47 56 48 58 / 30 100 90 80

Enumclaw 44 54 46 58 / 30 100 90 70

North Bend 45 57 46 60 / 30 100 90 80

WAZ503-221100-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

143 AM PDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. Northeast wind to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. Light wind

becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 46 55 45 58 / 60 100 60 50

Sumas 46 56 47 59 / 60 100 60 70

WAZ506-221100-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

143 AM PDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind

to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 45 54 46 57 / 60 100 60 50

Mount Vernon 47 56 47 60 / 40 100 60 60

WAZ001-221100-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

143 AM PDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 43 55 44 59 / 60 100 40 30

Eastsound 46 55 47 58 / 70 100 50 30

WAZ510-221100-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

143 AM PDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming southeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. Light wind becoming

northwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West

wind 15 to 25 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 48 57 48 60 / 50 100 60 40

Port Townsend 43 54 44 57 / 50 100 50 40

WAZ511-221100-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

143 AM PDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the 40s. South wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 42 56 45 60 / 60 100 60 50

WAZ504-221100-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

143 AM PDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the 40s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight

chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 42 58 45 62 / 60 100 50 30

Olympia 42 56 45 61 / 50 100 60 40

WAZ512-221100-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

143 AM PDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Light

wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. East wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight

chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

WAZ514-221100-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

143 AM PDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Light

wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph decreasing to

variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 42 54 44 57 / 70 100 40 20

Sequim 43 56 44 58 / 60 100 50 40

WAZ515-221100-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

143 AM PDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the 40s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 44 54 45 54 / 90 100 40 20

WAZ516-221100-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

143 AM PDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the 40s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight

chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 42 56 43 55 / 90 100 40 30

WAZ517-221100-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

143 AM PDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast

wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight

chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 46 55 48 55 / 80 100 40 20

WAZ513-221100-

Olympics-

143 AM PDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No new

snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation

near Hurricane Ridge.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 5500 feet. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

4500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4500 feet increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 32 40 33 44 / 80 100 60 40

WAZ567-221100-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

143 AM PDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No

snow accumulation.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4500 feet increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 35 40 36 42 / 50 100 80 90

WAZ568-221100-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

143 AM PDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5000 feet. Southwest wind in the passes to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 40s. Light wind in the

passes.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow

accumulation. Light wind in the passes becoming west around

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the 40s. Light wind in the passes becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Snow level near 5000 feet. West wind in the passes

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level

near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4500 feet increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 37 48 38 48 / 20 100 90 70

Stevens Pass 36 41 36 42 / 20 100 80 70

WAZ569-221100-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

143 AM PDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4500 feet increasing to 5500 feet in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 5500 feet decreasing to 4500 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5500 feet increasing to 7000 feet in the afternoon.

