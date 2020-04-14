WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 13, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

302 AM PDT Tue Apr 14 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

302 AM PDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind

to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 63 47 63 / 10 10 10

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

302 AM PDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the 40s. North wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 62 43 63 / 10 10 10

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

302 AM PDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind

to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming northeast to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 61 46 61 / 10 10 0

Everett 61 45 61 / 10 10 0

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

302 AM PDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North

wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 64 47 64 / 10 20 10

Tacoma 63 45 64 / 10 20 10

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

302 AM PDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

40s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming north around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 64 47 64 / 10 20 10

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

302 AM PDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows

in the 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning, then sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming

north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40. North wind to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 63 46 66 / 10 30 10

Enumclaw 61 45 62 / 10 30 20

North Bend 64 45 65 / 10 30 20

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

302 AM PDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 58 42 63 / 10 10 0

Sumas 60 42 66 / 10 10 0

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

302 AM PDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind

to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon, Gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming northeast to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 57 43 60 / 0 10 0

Mount Vernon 62 44 65 / 10 10 0

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

302 AM PDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast around 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 57 42 59 / 0 10 0

Eastsound 56 44 59 / 0 10 0

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

302 AM PDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 60 46 63 / 0 10 0

Port Townsend 57 42 58 / 0 10 0

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

302 AM PDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the

40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. North wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming

northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 61 42 65 / 10 10 10

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

302 AM PDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming northeast to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 63 44 66 / 10 30 10

Olympia 62 44 65 / 10 20 10

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

302 AM PDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Patchy fog

in the morning. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming

northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40. Northeast wind to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

302 AM PDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 57 42 59 / 0 10 0

Sequim 59 42 60 / 0 10 0

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

302 AM PDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 56 43 59 / 0 10 0

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

302 AM PDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. East wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon, Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind

to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight

chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 56 42 62 / 0 10 0

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

302 AM PDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after

midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

East wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming

northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. East wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 55 46 62 / 10 10 10

Olympics-

302 AM PDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Snow level near 7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 47 33 46 / 10 10 0

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

302 AM PDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 4500 feet in the morning. No snow accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 47 32 48 / 10 20 0

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

302 AM PDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures near 50. West wind in the passes around 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 6000 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph

becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a

slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

4500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 50s.

Light wind in the passes.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

Light wind in the passes becoming east around 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind in the passes.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 53 37 55 / 10 30 20

Stevens Pass 47 35 50 / 10 20 20

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

302 AM PDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet.

