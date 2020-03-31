WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 30, 2020
_____
450 FPUS56 KSEW 311010
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
309 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.
WAZ558-312300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
309 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs
near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Highs near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing
to northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain
in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North wind 15 to
25 mph becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming
light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 48 38 49 / 80 60 50
$$
WAZ559-312300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
309 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs
near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to south 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Highs near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing
to north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain
in the evening. Lows in the 30s. North wind 15 to 25 mph becoming
northwest to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs near 50. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 48 35 48 / 80 60 60
$$
WAZ507-312300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
309 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
south with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain
in the evening. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near
1000 feet in the morning. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near
1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 49 38 49 / 80 60 50
Everett 48 38 47 / 80 70 50
$$
WAZ509-312300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
309 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
morning, then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Highs near 50. Southwest wind around 10 mph increasing to 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch
likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs
near 50. South wind to 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain
in the evening. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph
becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs near 50. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 50 37 51 / 90 70 60
Tacoma 48 36 50 / 90 70 60
$$
WAZ556-312300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
309 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs
near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows
near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch
likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs
near 50. South wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 30s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming
southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs near 50. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near
1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 49 38 49 / 90 70 60
$$
WAZ555-312300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
309 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely in the morning,
then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.
South wind to 10 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain after
midnight. A chance of snow in the morning. No snow accumulation.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing
to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain in
the morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. No
snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind
to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in
the morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near
500 feet in the morning. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near
1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 49 37 49 / 90 80 70
Enumclaw 46 35 48 / 90 80 70
North Bend 48 36 49 / 90 70 70
$$
WAZ503-312300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
309 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of
rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph
increasing to northeast 20 to 30 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level
near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind
15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid
30s. North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near
500 feet in the morning. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 48 35 48 / 70 50 30
Sumas 49 34 48 / 70 50 40
$$
WAZ506-312300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
309 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts
a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
east 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 20 to 30 mph becoming north
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain
in the evening. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph
becoming east 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet
in the morning. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 48 37 47 / 70 60 40
Mount Vernon 50 38 50 / 80 60 50
$$
WAZ001-312300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
309 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth
of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind
10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s. South wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to
northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A chance of rain through the
day. A chance of snow late in the morning. Snow level near
1000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast wind 20 to
35 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind
10 to 20 mph becoming north after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind 15 to 25 mph
in the morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the mid
to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in
the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
near 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 48 36 48 / 60 40 20
Eastsound 48 37 47 / 60 50 30
$$
WAZ510-312300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
309 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs
near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph increasing
to northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near
1000 feet. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 51 40 50 / 70 60 40
Port Townsend 47 35 47 / 70 50 40
$$
WAZ511-312300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
309 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. A chance of snow in the
morning. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. No snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain after
midnight. A chance of snow in the morning. No snow accumulation.
Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
in the morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. No
snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North part,
northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. South part, northeast wind to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain
in the evening. Lows in the 30s. North wind 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet
in the morning. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near
1500 feet. Highs near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 48 35 50 / 90 70 60
$$
WAZ504-312300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
309 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely in the
morning, then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. A chance of
snow in the morning. No snow accumulation. Lows in the 30s. West
wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain in
the morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs near
50. South wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Patchy fog
after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs near
50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near
1500 feet. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 50 35 52 / 90 80 60
Olympia 48 35 51 / 90 70 60
$$
WAZ512-312300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
309 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher
amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,
except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south to 10 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs near
50. East wind to 10 mph becoming northeast around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light
wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Patchy fog
after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs near
50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Patchy fog and freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near
1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
$$
WAZ514-312300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
309 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Snow level near
1500 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain
after midnight. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming west 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level
near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and
snow in the evening. Snow level near 1500 feet in the evening.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near
1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near
1500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 47 35 46 / 70 40 30
Sequim 48 34 46 / 80 50 40
$$
WAZ515-312300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
309 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then rain showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain after
midnight. A chance of snow in the morning. Lows in the 30s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and
snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow
level near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind
15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near
500 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 46 36 47 / 80 40 30
$$
WAZ516-312300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
309 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher
amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s. East wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest with gusts to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain after
midnight. A chance of snow in the morning. No snow accumulation.
Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and
snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow
level near 1500 feet. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Northeast
wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near
500 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near
1500 feet. Highs near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 47 34 49 / 90 60 30
$$
WAZ517-312300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
309 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Rain showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain showers
likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind
to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 48 38 49 / 90 70 50
$$
WAZ513-312300-
Olympics-
309 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers, snow showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near
1500 feet. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge around
2 inches.
.TONIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow
accumulation near Hurricane Ridge around 1 inch.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow
accumulation near Hurricane Ridge around 1 inch. Total snow
accumulation near Hurricane Ridge around 4 inches.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and
snow in the evening. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 500 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
1500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 1000 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 2500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 2000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 3000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 30 21 31 / 90 70 60
$$
WAZ567-312300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
309 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers, snow showers
and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level
near 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches.
.TONIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow
accumulation up to 2 inches.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level
near 500 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation 1 to 7 inches.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and
snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight.
Snow level near 1500 feet in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 200 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 400 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet decreasing to
1000 feet after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 500 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 2000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 3000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 3000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 32 23 32 / 90 70 60
$$
WAZ568-312300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
309 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers, snow showers
and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level
near 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Afternoon
pass temperatures in the 30s. Southwest wind in the passes around
10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of
2 to 3 inches. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation 5 to
8 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 30s. Light wind in
the passes becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. West wind in the passes
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the
afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 30s. Light wind in
the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 2000 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 500 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet decreasing to
1000 feet after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 2500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 2000 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 3000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 3000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 37 27 38 / 80 70 70
Stevens Pass 32 24 33 / 80 60 80
$$
WAZ569-312300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
309 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers, snow
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches.
.TONIGHT...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow
accumulation of 2 to 7 inches.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then showers, snow showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation 4 to
15 inches.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, snow
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then
a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
2000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow level near 1500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 2000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 1000 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet decreasing to
1500 feet after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 1000 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 2500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 2000 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 3500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 3500 feet.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather