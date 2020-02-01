WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 31, 2020

_____

147 FPUS56 KSEW 011105

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

304 AM PST Sat Feb 1 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

WAZ558-020000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

305 AM PST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 15 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the 30s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

level near 300 feet in the morning. No snow accumulation. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

400 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at

times after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 52 35 44 / 100 30 60

$$

WAZ559-020000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

305 AM PST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts

to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. A slight

chance of snow showers late in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

level near 200 feet in the morning. No snow accumulation. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 400 feet after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to

mid 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at

times after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 50 32 42 / 100 30 70

$$

WAZ507-020000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

305 AM PST Sat Feb 1 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Very windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 25 to

40 mph with gusts to 50 mph becoming west 15 to 30 mph with gusts

to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after

midnight. Lows in the 30s. West wind 20 to 30 mph becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Snow level near 400 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 1000 feet decreasing to 300 feet after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at

times after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 52 34 43 / 100 50 60

Everett 50 34 42 / 100 40 60

$$

WAZ509-020000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

305 AM PST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

level near 200 feet in the morning. No snow accumulation. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph

or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at

times after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 54 34 45 / 100 30 60

Tacoma 52 33 44 / 100 30 60

$$

WAZ556-020000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

305 AM PST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

level near 200 feet in the morning. No snow accumulation. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 1000 feet decreasing to 300 feet after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. West wind to 10 mph becoming north after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 52 35 44 / 100 50 60

$$

WAZ555-020000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

305 AM PST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to

400 feet after midnight. No snow accumulation. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or

less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet in the evening. Lows near 30. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then rain

showers and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 52 32 42 / 100 80 50

Enumclaw 52 32 43 / 100 50 50

North Bend 53 33 43 / 100 80 50

$$

WAZ503-020000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

305 AM PST Sat Feb 1 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 20 to 35 mph

with gusts to 45 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near

500 feet. No snow accumulation. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 500 feet decreasing to 200 feet after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South wind 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 200 feet. Highs near 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow in the evening, then rain

at times after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet in the evening.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 51 33 42 / 90 50 50

Sumas 51 30 41 / 100 50 60

$$

WAZ506-020000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

305 AM PST Sat Feb 1 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind

20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming west 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers. Snow showers likely late in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow

level near 1000 feet. No snow accumulation. Lows in the 30s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 300 feet after midnight.

Lows in the 30s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 40. East wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 200 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 51 35 42 / 90 50 60

Mount Vernon 53 35 44 / 100 50 60

$$

WAZ001-020000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

305 AM PST Sat Feb 1 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. A chance of snow late in the afternoon. No

snow accumulation. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 15 to 30 mph

becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level near

1000 feet. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 1000 feet in the evening. Lows in

the 30s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 51 35 43 / 80 30 50

Eastsound 52 37 43 / 80 40 60

$$

WAZ510-020000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

305 AM PST Sat Feb 1 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Very windy. Rain at times in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. South wind 25 to 40 mph becoming west 20 to 35 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the 30s. West wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Snow level near 500 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast

in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 1000 feet decreasing to 300 feet after midnight. Lows in the

30s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 54 38 46 / 90 40 50

Port Townsend 51 34 43 / 90 30 60

$$

WAZ511-020000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

305 AM PST Sat Feb 1 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 20 to 35 mph

with gusts to 45 mph becoming west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 400 feet after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Snow level near 200 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 200 feet after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at

times after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 51 32 42 / 100 40 70

$$

WAZ504-020000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

305 AM PST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Snow level near 300 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet in the evening. Lows near 30. South wind to 10 mph

becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then rain

showers and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 53 33 44 / 100 40 70

Olympia 52 33 43 / 100 30 70

$$

WAZ512-020000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

305 AM PST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs near 50. Southwest wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet

increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow

level near 1000 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40. West wind to 10 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then rain

showers and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

$$

WAZ514-020000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

305 AM PST Sat Feb 1 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. A chance of snow late in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1500 feet in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs near

50. West wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 400 feet.

Lows near 30. West wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Snow level near 1000 feet in the evening. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40. West wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then rain

showers and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at

times after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 50 31 41 / 100 40 70

Sequim 51 30 43 / 90 30 50

$$

WAZ515-020000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

305 AM PST Sat Feb 1 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Snow likely late in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers, snow showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow

level near 500 feet. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in the upper 20s

to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

4 inches. Highs near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 1000 feet in the evening. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40. North wind 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Snow likely in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 50 35 41 / 100 80 80

$$

WAZ516-020000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

305 AM PST Sat Feb 1 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Very windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs near 50. West wind 25 to 40 mph becoming

northwest 20 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers, snow showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the 30s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Highs near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Snow level

near 1000 feet in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming north after midnight. Gusts

to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs near 40. North wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet in the

morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 50 34 42 / 100 80 90

$$

WAZ517-020000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

305 AM PST Sat Feb 1 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs near 50. Southwest wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph

becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows

in the 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs near 40. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 200 feet. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 300 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 52 36 43 / 100 70 90

$$

WAZ513-020000-

Olympics-

305 AM PST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet decreasing to

1500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation near Hurricane

Ridge of 2 to 4 inches.

.TONIGHT...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Snow level near 300 feet increasing to

1000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation near Hurricane

Ridge of 1 to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation near Hurricane

Ridge 6 to 9 inches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet

increasing to 5000 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

4000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 34 18 25 / 100 40 70

$$

WAZ567-020000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

305 AM PST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet decreasing to

2000 feet in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 9 inches.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Snow level near 300 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

sea level. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Total snow

accumulation 6 to 14 inches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near sea level.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet

increasing to 1500 feet after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow may be heavy at

times in the morning.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 38 20 27 / 100 80 60

$$

WAZ568-020000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

305 AM PST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet

decreasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at

times in the morning. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 8 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures near

40. West wind in the passes 20 to 30 mph becoming northwest 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and snow in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 200 feet

after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Total snow accumulation 7 to

16 inches. Northwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming

west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West wind in the passes

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near

300 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming

northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 1000 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. Northwest wind in the

passes around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet

increasing to 2000 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet

increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at

times in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow. Snow level near

5000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 41 22 30 / 100 90 50

Stevens Pass 37 18 26 / 100 90 40

$$

WAZ569-020000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

305 AM PST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet decreasing to

3000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Snow accumulation of 2 to 7 inches.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers late in

the evening. A chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet decreasing to 400 feet after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation 3 to

10 inches.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near

500 feet in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 500 feet increasing

to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet increasing to

3000 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet increasing

to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

$$

_____

