WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 9, 2020
_____
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
339 AM PST Fri Jan 10 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Saturday.
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
339 AM PST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Windy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing to 15 to
30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then showers after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Lows near 40. South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then
snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 200 feet. Lows near
30.
.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance
of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the
lower to mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs near 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower
20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs near 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,
then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near sea
level. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 44 40 44 / 100 100 90
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
339 AM PST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
South wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then rain showers after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Lows near 40. South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid
40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to
20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow in the evening, then snow
likely after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet in the evening.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the
lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in
the mid to upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower
20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs near 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,
then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance
of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 43 38 43 / 100 100 70
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
339 AM PST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Windy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then showers after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Lows near 40. South wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the
evening.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain showers in the morning, then rain
showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then
snow likely after midnight. Snow level near sea level. Lows in
the 20s.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 17 to
21.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in
the mid to upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows
16 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs near 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the
lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower to
mid 30s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 44 39 44 / 100 90 90
Everett 42 39 42 / 100 90 90
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
339 AM PST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph.
Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then showers after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Lows near 40. South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain
at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Lows near 40. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming
south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then snow
likely after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet in the evening.
Lows near 30.
.MONDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the
lower to mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs near 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the
lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs near 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,
then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower to
mid 30s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 45 40 44 / 100 100 90
Tacoma 44 39 43 / 100 100 80
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
339 AM PST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows near 40.
South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely
in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind around
10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then snow
likely after midnight. Snow level near sea level. Lows in the mid
to upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the
lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows
19 to 21.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs near 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,
then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower to
mid 30s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 44 40 44 / 100 100 90
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
339 AM PST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Windy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers after midnight.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows
in the 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then snow
likely after midnight. Snow level near 200 feet. Lows in the 20s.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Snow likely. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows
17 to 21.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid
to upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 17 to
19.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper
20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,
then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower to
mid 30s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 43 38 43 / 100 100 100
Enumclaw 44 38 43 / 100 100 100
North Bend 44 38 43 / 100 100 100
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
339 AM PST Fri Jan 10 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Very windy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in
the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet in the morning. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
Southeast wind 30 to 45 mph becoming south 25 to 40 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts to 60 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then rain showers after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to
35 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Very windy. Rain showers in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to west
25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow
level near 500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind
20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming south to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Very windy. Rain and snow in the morning, then snow in
the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in
the lower to mid 30s. Northeast wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
40 mph increasing to 30 to 45 mph with gusts to 55 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Strong winds. Snow likely in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows 13 to
17.
.MONDAY...Very windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs
18 to 20.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 5 to 9.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs 14 to 16.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after
midnight. Lows 6 to 10.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then
a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 18 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 14 to 16.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 44 38 43 / 100 90 80
Sumas 41 36 42 / 100 100 80
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
339 AM PST Fri Jan 10 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Very windy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in
the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet in the morning. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 25 to
40 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then rain showers after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers
likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North wind to
10 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in
the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
1000 feet. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming
southeast to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Very windy. Rain in the morning, then rain and snow in
the afternoon. Snow level near sea level in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph
increasing to east 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Strong winds. Snow likely in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows 18 to
22.
.MONDAY...Very windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid to upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
snow. Lows 11 to 15.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning.
Highs in the lower to mid 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows
11 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then
a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 19 to 21.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower to
mid 30s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 44 39 43 / 100 90 80
Mount Vernon 45 39 44 / 100 90 90
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
339 AM PST Fri Jan 10 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Very windy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in
the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. No snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 25 to
45 mph with gusts to 60 mph becoming south 20 to 35 mph with
gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers after midnight.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows near 40.
South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind 10 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level
near 1000 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northwest wind
10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Very windy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then
rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet
decreasing to 100 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. East wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph increasing
to northeast 25 to 45 mph with gusts to 55 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Snow likely in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Very windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower to mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 13 to 15.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs 18 to 22.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows
13 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then
a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 19 to 21.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 45 39 45 / 100 90 60
Eastsound 46 40 45 / 100 100 70
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
339 AM PST Fri Jan 10 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Very windy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at
times in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning.
No snow accumulation. Highs in the 40s. South wind 20 to 40 mph
with gusts to 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain showers
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph
with gusts to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain showers in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the
40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph with
gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in
the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts
a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 30s. West
wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then
snow likely after midnight. Snow level near sea level. Lows in
the 20s.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs near 30.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,
then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 17 to 21.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in
the mid to upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows
17 to 21.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs near 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,
then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower to
mid 30s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 48 41 47 / 100 90 80
Port Townsend 45 38 45 / 90 90 80
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
339 AM PST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Windy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Rain may be
heavy at times in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then rain showers after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph. North part,
gusts to 35 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 30s to lower
40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming
south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the
upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Snow level
near 500 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid
30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the
lower to mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower
20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs near 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance
of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 44 38 44 / 100 100 60
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
339 AM PST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs
in the 40s. South wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers after midnight.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows near 40.
South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain showers in the morning, then rain
showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near
500 feet in the evening. Lows near 30.
.MONDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the
lower to mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the
lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the
lower to mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs near 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance
of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 45 40 46 / 100 100 80
Olympia 44 39 44 / 100 100 60
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
339 AM PST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs
in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west in
the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers after midnight.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows near 40.
Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs
in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 400 feet. Lows near 30.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the
lower to mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower
30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the
lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs near 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance
of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
339 AM PST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 25 to
35 mph with gusts to 50 mph becoming west 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain showers after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
West wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to
40 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight.
Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West
wind 15 to 25 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain and snow likely
in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs near 40. East
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Snow level
near sea level. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows
15 to 17.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows
15 to 17.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper
20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,
then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 45 36 43 / 100 100 70
Sequim 46 35 44 / 90 90 60
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
339 AM PST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall
amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the 40s. South
wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming southwest 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers after midnight.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable
to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph increasing
to 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain
at times after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the
30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to
variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain and snow likely
in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs near 40. East
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs near
30.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 17 to
21.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows 17 to 21.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper
20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,
then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 47 40 44 / 100 100 40
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
339 AM PST Fri Jan 10 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO
3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM PST SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall
amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the mid to upper
40s. South wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph becoming
southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers after midnight.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind 20 to 35 mph with
gusts to 45 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the
afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to
mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow level
near 200 feet. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in
the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow.
Highs near 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the
lower to mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs near 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow likely. Lows in the mid to upper
20s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then
a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near sea
level. Highs in the mid 30s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 48 38 45 / 100 100 50
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
339 AM PST Fri Jan 10 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO
3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM PST SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall
amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the mid to upper
40s. South wind 20 to 35 mph becoming west 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then showers after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows
near 40. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west after
midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the
40s. Northwest wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows near 30.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper
30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the
20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower
30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the
lower to mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the
lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow likely. Lows in the mid to upper
20s.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance
of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level.
Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 49 41 47 / 100 100 70
Olympics-
339 AM PST Fri Jan 10 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. Precipitation
may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow accumulation near
Hurricane Ridge of 7 to 14 inches.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then showers after
midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation near
Hurricane Ridge of 4 to 8 inches.
.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.
Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 1 to 3 inches. Total
snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge 12 to 25 inches.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely
in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Snow level near
200 feet.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance
of snow in the afternoon.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 31 25 30 / 100 100 70
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
339 AM PST Fri Jan 10 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 400 feet increasing to
2000 feet in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation of 13 to 23 inches.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then showers after
midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of 7 to
12 inches.
.SATURDAY...Showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Snow accumulation
of 4 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation 24 to 40 inches.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 400 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then
a chance of snow in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 29 26 30 / 100 100 90
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
339 AM PST Fri Jan 10 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet increasing to
2000 feet in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation of 8 to 15 inches. Afternoon pass
temperatures near 30. Southeast wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph
becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then showers after
midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of 6 to
11 inches. Southwest wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow accumulation
of 9 to 16 inches. Total snow accumulation 23 to 42 inches.
Afternoon pass temperatures near 30. West wind in the passes
around 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow. Snow level near
1000 feet. Northwest wind in the passes 20 to 25 mph becoming
west around 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to
500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid
20s to lower 30s. Light wind in the passes becoming south around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then snow
likely in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,
then snow likely after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance
of snow in the afternoon.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 31 28 32 / 100 100 100
Stevens Pass 27 24 28 / 100 100 100
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
339 AM PST Fri Jan 10 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow may be
heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 14 to
21 inches.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then showers after
midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 11 to
18 inches.
.SATURDAY...Showers. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow accumulation
of 10 to 17 inches. Total snow accumulation 35 to 56 inches.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet in the evening.
.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance
of snow in the afternoon.
