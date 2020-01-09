WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 8, 2020
_____
936 FPUS56 KSEW 091054
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
254 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Friday.
WAZ558-100000-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
254 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming north in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain likely after
midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.
Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind
15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near
200 feet. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower
30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the
lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in
the mid to upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows 17 to 19.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid
to upper 20s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 41 36 44 / 50 70 100
$$
WAZ559-100000-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
254 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs near
40. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid to upper
30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after
midnight. Snow level near 300 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs near 30.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,
then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 19 to 21.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows 18 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning,
then snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 40 34 42 / 40 70 100
$$
WAZ507-100000-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
254 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs near
40. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 30s. Southeast
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 15 to
30 mph becoming south 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to
40 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain showers in the morning, then rain
showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing to
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow
after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely
in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower
40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near
sea level. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs near 30.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows
15 to 19.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows 13 to 17.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid
to upper 20s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 41 35 44 / 40 70 100
Everett 39 34 42 / 40 70 100
$$
WAZ509-100000-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
254 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs near
40. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain likely after
midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.
Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph
with gusts to 40 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 15 to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near
300 feet. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower
30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the
lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows 17 to 19.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,
then snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 42 35 45 / 50 60 100
Tacoma 41 34 43 / 50 60 100
$$
WAZ556-100000-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
254 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs near
40. South wind to 10 mph becoming north around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain likely after
midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.
Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind
10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely
in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind around
10 mph becoming northwest with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near
sea level. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs near 30.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 18 to
20.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in
the mid to upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow after
midnight. Lows 15 to 17.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 41 35 44 / 50 70 100
$$
WAZ555-100000-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
254 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in
the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the upper 20s
to mid 30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to
2 inches. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 15 to
25 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South wind 15 to
25 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to
15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain
and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the
lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs near 30.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 15 to
19.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow after
midnight. Lows 13 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 40 32 43 / 50 80 100
Enumclaw 39 32 43 / 50 60 100
North Bend 41 32 43 / 50 70 100
$$
WAZ503-100000-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
254 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs near 40. South
wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow
level near 500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the
30s. South wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Very windy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in
the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Snow
accumulation up to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation up to
3 inches. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 25 to
45 mph with gusts to 55 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind
15 to 25 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
West wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
300 feet. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 14 to 18.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in the lower
20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows 7 to 11.
.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs 17 to 19.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. A slight chance of snow
after midnight. Lows 8 to 12.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in the
lower 20s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 40 35 43 / 30 80 100
Sumas 39 33 42 / 30 90 100
$$
WAZ506-100000-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
254 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow
level near 500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the
30s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Very windy. Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Total snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in
the 40s. Southeast wind 25 to 40 mph becoming south in the
afternoon. Gusts to 55 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast
wind 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. West wind
10 to 20 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 35 mph with gusts to
45 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs
near 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near
sea level. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows
12 to 16.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after
midnight. Lows 12 to 16.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid
to upper 20s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 41 36 44 / 30 90 100
Mount Vernon 42 35 45 / 30 80 100
$$
WAZ001-100000-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
254 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs near 40.
Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain at
times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South wind 10 to
20 mph becoming southeast 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Very windy. Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind
25 to 45 mph becoming south 25 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
to 55 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to
20 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower
to mid 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to
30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow level
near sea level. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in the
mid to upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in
the evening. Lows 15 to 17.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of snow after midnight.
Lows 16 to 18.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid
to upper 20s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 42 36 45 / 30 90 100
Eastsound 42 38 46 / 30 90 100
$$
WAZ510-100000-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
254 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then rain at times after midnight.
Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the
30s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Very windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 25 to
45 mph with gusts to 55 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South
wind 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Northwest
wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs
in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near
sea level. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs near 30.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows
16 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Lows 15 to 19.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid
to upper 20s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 44 39 47 / 30 80 100
Port Townsend 42 34 44 / 30 70 90
$$
WAZ511-100000-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
254 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near 40. West wind to
10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
1000 feet. No snow accumulation. Lows in the 30s. South wind to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs
in the lower to mid 40s. North part, south wind 15 to 30 mph with
gusts to 40 mph. South part, south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind
15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level
near 1000 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs
in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near
300 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs near 30.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows
17 to 21.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in
the mid to upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow after
midnight. Lows 17 to 19.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning,
then snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 41 34 44 / 40 80 100
$$
WAZ504-100000-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
254 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid
40s. South wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain and snow
likely after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. No snow
accumulation. Lows in the 30s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs
in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
40 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain showers in the morning, then rain
showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. West wind 15 to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 500 feet. Lows near 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower
to mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the
lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs near
30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 18 to
20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,
then snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 44 35 45 / 30 70 100
Olympia 42 35 43 / 30 70 100
$$
WAZ512-100000-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
254 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid
40s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts
a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 30s. East
wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs
in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower
to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain and snow likely
in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower
40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower
to mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,
then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower
20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 19 to
21.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,
then snow likely in the afternoon. Highs near 30.
$$
WAZ514-100000-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
254 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near 40. Southwest wind
10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain and snow
likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. No snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Wind variable to
10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 20 to
30 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to
40 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph becoming west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs
in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
1000 feet. Highs near 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow level
near 200 feet. Lows 19 to 21.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in
the mid to upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the
evening. Lows 13 to 15.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Lows 13 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid to
upper 20s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 41 34 45 / 30 80 100
Sequim 41 32 45 / 30 70 100
$$
WAZ515-100000-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
254 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs near 40. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 30s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall
amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the 40s. South
wind 20 to 30 mph becoming southwest 15 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming east after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs
in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level
near 1000 feet. Lows in the 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then cloudy with a
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
500 feet. Highs near 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the
lower to mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid to
upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the
evening. Lows 15 to 19.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows 15 to 19.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the
mid to upper 20s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 42 37 46 / 30 100 100
$$
WAZ516-100000-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
254 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid
40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts
a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Very windy. Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall
amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the mid to upper
40s. South wind 25 to 40 mph becoming southwest 20 to 35 mph in
the afternoon. Gusts to 50 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs
in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts
to 45 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level
near 1500 feet. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow
in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level
near 200 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs near 30.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows 18 to 22.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight
chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow after
midnight. Lows 19 to 23.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs near 30.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 43 37 48 / 30 100 100
$$
WAZ517-100000-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
254 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind 10 to
20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts
a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 10 to
20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Very windy. Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall
amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the mid to upper
40s. Southeast wind 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph becoming
southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind
20 to 30 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs
in the 40s. Northwest wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain
at times after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow
in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Snow level
near 500 feet. Lows near 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower
to mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the
afternoon. Highs near 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the
lower to mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the
morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Highs near 30.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 45 39 49 / 20 80 100
$$
WAZ513-100000-
Olympics-
254 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE
FRIDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet.
Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge around 1 inch.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet increasing to
3000 feet in the afternoon. Precipitation may be heavy at times
in the afternoon. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 7 to
12 inches. Total snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge 8 to
13 inches.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level
near 1000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then cloudy with a
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
1000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near
300 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning,
then snow likely in the afternoon.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 27 22 30 / 30 80 100
$$
WAZ567-100000-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
254 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE
FRIDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
200 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near sea
level. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet increasing to
1500 feet in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow
accumulation of 14 to 21 inches. Total snow accumulation 15 to
23 inches.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Showers. Snow level near 1000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 300 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely
in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of snow.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of snow.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 25 20 29 / 40 80 100
$$
WAZ568-100000-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
254 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE
FRIDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near
500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. North wind in the passes to
10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in
the evening, then snow after midnight. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch. Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet increasing to
1500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 7 to 14 inches.
Total snow accumulation 7 to 15 inches. Afternoon pass
temperatures near 30. Southeast wind in the passes around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet.
Southwest wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, showers. Snow level near 1500 feet. Afternoon
pass temperatures near 30. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
slight chance of snow in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of snow.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 28 21 30 / 70 60 100
Stevens Pass 24 18 27 / 70 40 100
$$
WAZ569-100000-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
254 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE
FRIDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
1000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level
near 500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow
accumulation of 9 to 16 inches. Total snow accumulation 9 to
17 inches.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Showers. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then snow
likely after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet in the evening.
.MONDAY...Snow likely.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,
then snow likely in the afternoon.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather