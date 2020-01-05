WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 4, 2020
_____
141 FPUS56 KSEW 051201
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
401 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Monday.
WAZ558-060000-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
401 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South
wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain likely after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind
15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 45 40 50 / 90 70 90
$$
WAZ559-060000-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
401 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 44 39 49 / 90 70 90
$$
WAZ507-060000-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
401 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind
15 to 25 mph becoming south 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain likely after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of
an inch likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 45 40 50 / 90 70 90
Everett 45 38 49 / 90 70 100
$$
WAZ509-060000-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
401 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the lower 50s. South wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 46 40 50 / 90 80 90
Tacoma 45 40 49 / 90 70 90
$$
WAZ556-060000-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
401 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain likely after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then showers after
midnight. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 45 40 50 / 90 70 100
$$
WAZ555-060000-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
401 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to
20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain at times after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to
20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain showers
after midnight. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain
and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level near
1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 45 39 49 / 100 100 100
Enumclaw 43 37 49 / 90 80 90
North Bend 45 38 49 / 100 90 100
$$
WAZ503-060000-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
401 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 20 to
35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south after
midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain showers
likely after midnight. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 45 38 46 / 90 70 90
Sumas 44 37 45 / 90 80 100
$$
WAZ506-060000-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
401 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind
20 to 30 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest
wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming south 10 to
20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to
20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to
southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast
wind 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning,
then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to
mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 45 39 47 / 90 70 90
Mount Vernon 46 39 50 / 90 70 100
$$
WAZ001-060000-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
401 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph becoming west
15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40.
West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming southwest
10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to 30 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast
wind 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain showers
likely after midnight. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 46 39 47 / 70 60 90
Eastsound 47 40 47 / 90 70 90
$$
WAZ510-060000-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
401 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth
of an inch likely. Highs in the 40s. South wind 20 to 35 mph
becoming west 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to
20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast
wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South wind 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain showers
likely after midnight. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 48 42 52 / 80 60 90
Port Townsend 45 38 49 / 80 60 90
$$
WAZ511-060000-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
401 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the 40s. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph
becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain showers
likely after midnight. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the
mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 45 39 50 / 100 80 100
$$
WAZ504-060000-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
401 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches
possible. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain showers
likely after midnight. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 46 40 50 / 100 80 100
Olympia 45 40 50 / 90 70 90
$$
WAZ512-060000-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
401 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Patchy fog in the morning. Rain. Rain may be
heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts one to three
inches possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches
possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
$$
WAZ514-060000-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
401 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 20 to
30 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers
in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Snow level near
1500 feet. No snow accumulation. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to
20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain showers
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.
Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 44 37 49 / 90 70 100
Sequim 45 35 49 / 80 50 80
$$
WAZ515-060000-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
401 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph
becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.
Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the mid
40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.
Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the 40s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall
amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the lower 50s.
South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs
in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 45 39 50 / 100 90 100
$$
WAZ516-060000-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
401 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 20 to 30 mph becoming west
in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain after midnight.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches
possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times after
midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to
south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs
near 50. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower to
mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rain may be heavy at
times after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 46 39 51 / 100 90 100
$$
WAZ517-060000-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
401 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 20 to 30 mph becoming west
in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows
in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Windy. Patchy fog in the morning. Rain. Rain may be
heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts one to three
inches possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 15 to 30 mph with
gusts to 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 15 to
25 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the lower 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows
near 40.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 46 42 52 / 100 90 100
$$
WAZ513-060000-
Olympics-
401 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow
accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 4 to 5 inches.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain and snow after
midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow accumulation near
Hurricane Ridge around 2 inches.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet increasing to
6000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches
possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 3 inches.
Total snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge 6 to 10 inches.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.
Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall
amounts one to three inches possible.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet
decreasing to 3000 feet after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 1500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 1500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 1500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
2000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rain may be
heavy at times in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 29 25 35 / 100 80 90
$$
WAZ567-060000-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
401 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
4 AM PST MONDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM PST MONDAY...
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow
accumulation of 6 to 11 inches.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain and snow after
midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to
3 inches.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet increasing to
3500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches.
Total snow accumulation 13 to 24 inches.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.
Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.
Precipitation may be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one to
three inches possible.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then showers after
midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. Precipitation may be heavy
at times in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Snow level near 1500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 300 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet increasing to
1500 feet in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 31 25 35 / 100 80 100
$$
WAZ568-060000-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
401 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
4 AM PST MONDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM PST MONDAY...
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow
accumulation of 4 to 7 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures near
30. East wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming west 10 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain and snow after
midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of 5 to
8 inches. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet
increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to
three inches possible. Snow accumulation of 7 to 12 inches. Total
snow accumulation 16 to 27 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in
the mid to upper 30s. West wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph
becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.
Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Southwest wind in
the passes 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall
amounts one to three inches possible. Afternoon pass temperatures
in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind in the passes 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then showers after
midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Snow level near 1500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 1000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 500 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
1000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. Rain may be
heavy at times in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. Rain
may be heavy at times in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 32 28 37 / 100 90 100
Stevens Pass 29 25 34 / 100 100 100
$$
WAZ569-060000-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
401 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 AM PST MONDAY...
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow
accumulation of 5 to 10 inches.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain and snow after
midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of 5 to
10 inches.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet increasing to
4500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches
possible. Snow accumulation of 9 to 16 inches. Total snow
accumulation 19 to 36 inches.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.
Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then showers after
midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 1500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
1500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
2000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather