WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 1, 2020
_____
032 FPUS56 KSEW 021200
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
359 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Friday.
WAZ558-030000-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
359 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to 35 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then showers after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 46 46 53 / 70 80 20
$$
WAZ559-030000-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
359 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of
an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
near 40.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to
mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 44 44 51 / 70 100 50
$$
WAZ507-030000-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
359 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid
40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to 40 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming
southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then showers after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to
mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 45 45 53 / 50 80 50
Everett 44 44 52 / 60 70 50
$$
WAZ509-030000-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
359 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in
the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the
upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest
after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to
mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 47 45 55 / 70 70 20
Tacoma 45 45 53 / 80 70 20
$$
WAZ556-030000-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
359 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South
wind around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then showers after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to
mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 45 45 54 / 70 80 20
$$
WAZ555-030000-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
359 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid
40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast
wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid
50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain showers
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
30 mph. Near gaps in the terrain, south wind 20 to 35 mph
becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to 45 mph near gaps in
the terrain.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest
wind 10 to 20 mph, except southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
40 mph near gaps in the terrain.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 44 40 53 / 80 90 50
Enumclaw 44 43 54 / 70 70 20
North Bend 44 42 55 / 80 90 30
$$
WAZ503-030000-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
359 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s to
mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind
25 to 35 mph becoming south 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts to
45 mph.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. South wind 20 to 35 mph.
Gusts to 45 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then showers after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Lows near 40. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
near 40.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 42 42 51 / 70 90 70
Sumas 41 41 50 / 70 90 80
$$
WAZ506-030000-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
359 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts
a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to
mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 20 to
30 mph becoming south 25 to 35 mph after midnight. Gusts to
45 mph.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then showers after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph
becoming south 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to
mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 43 42 51 / 70 60 60
Mount Vernon 44 42 54 / 60 60 60
$$
WAZ001-030000-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
359 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid
40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph
becoming south 20 to 35 mph after midnight. Gusts to 45 mph.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
South wind 20 to 35 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Gusts to 45 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then showers
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 20 to
30 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts to
40 mph.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to
35 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to
mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 45 42 52 / 70 90 60
Eastsound 45 42 53 / 80 100 70
$$
WAZ510-030000-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
359 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth
of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast
wind 20 to 35 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 50 mph.
.FRIDAY...Very windy. Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy
with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid
50s. South wind 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph becoming
southeast 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain
showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 15 to
25 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely
in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows near
40.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to
mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 46 43 55 / 60 70 50
Port Townsend 44 43 52 / 40 60 60
$$
WAZ511-030000-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
359 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind
to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid
50s. North part, south wind 15 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon. South part, south wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows
in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers
in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
near 40.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to
mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 45 44 52 / 90 90 40
$$
WAZ504-030000-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
359 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South
wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a chance
of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows
near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest after
midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows near
40.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to
mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 45 44 53 / 70 60 20
Olympia 45 44 53 / 80 70 30
$$
WAZ512-030000-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
359 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid
50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight.
Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Rainfall amounts a
half inch to one inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to
20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to
mid 40s.
$$
WAZ514-030000-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
359 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph
increasing to east 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than
a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph after
midnight. Gusts to 40 mph.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. Southeast wind
15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper
30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to
mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 44 43 51 / 70 80 70
Sequim 44 42 51 / 40 60 60
$$
WAZ515-030000-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
359 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning,
then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming
east 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then showers after
midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Rainfall
amounts one to three inches possible. Lows near 40. South wind
20 to 30 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind
15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 46 45 51 / 100 100 90
$$
WAZ516-030000-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
359 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph
increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs near 50. South wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to
50 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Rain may be heavy
at times in the evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph becoming
southwest after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. West wind 15 to
30 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain showers in the evening, then rain
at times after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Showers likely in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 47 47 51 / 100 100 90
$$
WAZ517-030000-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
359 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning,
then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 20 to 35 mph.
Gusts to 40 mph increasing to 50 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs near 50. South wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to
50 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then showers after
midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming
southwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 15 to
25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 48 48 52 / 90 80 60
$$
WAZ513-030000-
Olympics-
359 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,
then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.
Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge around 2 inches. Ice
accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet increasing to
6000 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches
possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch.
Total snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge 2 to 3 inches. Ice
accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely
in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation near
Hurricane Ridge.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then showers after
midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet decreasing to 3000 feet after
midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.
.SATURDAY...Showers. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain and snow
after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers in
the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow
likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then cloudy
with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
3000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 32 32 38 / 90 100 80
$$
WAZ567-030000-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
359 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.
Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet increasing to
4500 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches
possible. Snow accumulation of 6 to 11 inches. Ice accumulation
of less than one quarter of an inch.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then cloudy with a chance
of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow
accumulation up to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation 7 to
17 inches. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then showers after
midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. Precipitation may be heavy
at times. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.
.SATURDAY...Showers. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain and snow
after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 1500 feet.
.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow
likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 31 28 40 / 70 100 90
$$
WAZ568-030000-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
359 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow
accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures near
30. Northwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming west in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet increasing to
5500 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Total snow
accumulation 3 to 9 inches. Ice accumulation of less than one
quarter of an inch. South wind in the passes around 10 mph
becoming southwest with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of
rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Afternoon
pass temperatures near 40. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then showers
after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a
half inch to one inch possible. South wind in the passes 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers. Snow level near 2000 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures near 30. West wind in the passes around 20 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain and snow
likely after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers in
the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow
likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 32 32 41 / 90 100 40
Stevens Pass 29 29 37 / 60 100 50
$$
WAZ569-030000-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
359 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.
Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Ice accumulation of less than
one quarter of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Snow accumulation of 3 to 8 inches. Total snow accumulation 5 to
13 inches. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning. Snow level near 4500 feet. Freezing level near 8000 feet
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then showers
after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts one
to three inches possible.
.SATURDAY...Showers. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain and
snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers in
the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
2500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level
near 3000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather