WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 30, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
306 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and New Years Day.
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
306 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
35 mph increasing to 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely
and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South
wind 20 to 35 mph becoming southwest 15 to 30 mph after midnight.
Gusts to 45 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Windy. Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,
except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs near 50.
Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Lows near 40. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph
decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South
wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at
times after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at
times after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 50 46 50 / 100 70 50
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
306 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019
.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then showers
likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher
amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the
evening.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at
times after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid
40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 50 45 50 / 100 70 50
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
306 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to
30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming south 20 to 35 mph with
gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half
inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s. South wind 20 to 35 mph with
gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Breezy. Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,
except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 20 to 35 mph
with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers
in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the
40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at
times after midnight. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at
times after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper
30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid
40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 50 45 49 / 100 70 60
Everett 48 45 47 / 100 70 60
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
306 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs near 50. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half
inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 20 to 35 mph with
gusts to 45 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Windy. Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,
except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs near 50.
Southwest wind 15 to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at
times after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper
30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 50 45 49 / 100 80 60
Tacoma 50 45 49 / 100 80 60
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
306 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to
20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half
inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 20 to
35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Windy. Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,
except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs near 50.
South wind 20 to 30 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph
becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain
at times after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid
40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 50 46 49 / 100 70 60
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
306 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019
.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to
25 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half
inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to
25 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid
40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 50 45 48 / 100 100 90
Enumclaw 48 43 46 / 100 90 80
North Bend 49 44 48 / 100 90 90
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
306 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs
in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts
to 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half
inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s. South wind 20 to 35 mph becoming
southwest 15 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts to 45 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,
except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 15 to 30 mph
with gusts to 40 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to
30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain likely in the evening, then
rain at times after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at
times after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid
40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 48 44 47 / 100 80 50
Sumas 47 43 47 / 100 90 70
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
306 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches
possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 20 to
35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half
inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with
gusts to 40 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Windy. Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,
except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
40s to lower 50s. West wind 15 to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain showers likely in the evening,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to
10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain likely in the evening, then
rain at times after midnight. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at
times after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance
of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper
30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid
40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 48 45 48 / 100 70 50
Mount Vernon 49 45 49 / 100 80 60
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
306 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely
and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher
amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Southwest wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts to 50 mph decreasing to 40 mph
after midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs near 50. West wind 15 to 30 mph
becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers. Lows near 40. West wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to
45 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast
15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain at times. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 49 46 49 / 100 70 30
Eastsound 51 47 50 / 100 60 40
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
306 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Very windy. Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 25 to 40 mph with
gusts to 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain showers
likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher
amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s. South wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers
and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. West
wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers. Lows in the 30s. West wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to
50 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts
a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s
to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to
30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain likely in the evening, then
rain at times after midnight. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at
times after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s
to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 52 50 52 / 100 70 50
Port Townsend 49 44 49 / 100 60 40
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
306 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019
.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs
near 50. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph north part,
south 10 to 20 mph south part.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half
inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 30 mph with
gusts to 40 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 20 to
30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at
times after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid
40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 51 45 49 / 100 90 60
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
306 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019
.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to
30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Rainfall amounts one to
three inches possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Breezy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,
except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs near 50.
West wind 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain
at times after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid
40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 49 46 50 / 100 90 80
Olympia 50 45 48 / 100 90 60
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
306 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs near 50.
South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at
times in the evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
west after midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible
in thunderstorms. Highs near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind to
10 mph becoming southeast with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper
30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
306 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Rain likely until late afternoon, then rain at
times late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming east 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon, Gusts to 35 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then showers
likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher
amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West
wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 15 to 30 mph
with gusts to 40 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph
increasing to east 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at
times after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid
40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 51 44 48 / 100 80 60
Sequim 50 42 48 / 100 60 40
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
306 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019
.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs
near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Rainfall amounts one to
three inches possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 20 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Breezy. Rain showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher
amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming east 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance
of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 52 47 48 / 100 90 70
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
306 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs
near 50. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half
inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 20 to 35 mph
becoming west 15 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts to 45 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Windy. Showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher
amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower
50s. West wind 15 to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Very windy. Rain at times. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 52 47 48 / 100 90 80
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
306 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs
in the lower 50s. South wind 20 to 35 mph becoming southwest
25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half
inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 15 to
30 mph becoming west after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher
amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs near 50. West wind 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 40. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 52 47 49 / 100 90 80
Olympics-
306 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019
.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall amounts one to
three inches possible. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then showers, snow
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow
level near 6500 feet decreasing to 5000 feet after midnight.
Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible, except higher
amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow accumulation near
Hurricane Ridge of 1 to 5 inches.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow
accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 4 inches. Total snow
accumulation near Hurricane Ridge 1 to 9 inches.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow
likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet
increasing to 4000 feet after midnight. Snow may be heavy at
times.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely
in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow may be
heavy at times in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and
snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
2500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level
near 2500 feet.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
3000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 40 31 33 / 100 90 80
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
306 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet increasing to
5500 feet in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow
accumulation of 2 to 6 inches.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then showers, snow
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow
level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts one to three inches
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow
accumulation of 2 to 6 inches.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow
accumulation of 2 to 7 inches. Total snow accumulation 6 to
19 inches.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 2500 feet decreasing
to 1500 feet after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain
and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow may be
heavy at times.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely
in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. Snow may be heavy at
times in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain
and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. Precipitation
may be heavy at times.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow
may be heavy at times.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely
in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow may be heavy at
times in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level
near 1500 feet.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
2000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 38 33 36 / 100 100 90
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
306 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet increasing to
6500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches
possible. Snow accumulation of 2 to 7 inches. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the mid 30s. Southwest wind in the passes 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow in the evening, then showers,
snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Snow level near 6500 feet decreasing to 5500 feet after midnight.
Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible, except higher
amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow accumulation of 1 to
5 inches. Southwest wind in the passes 15 to 25 mph becoming west
after midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts one to three inches
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow
accumulation of 3 to 8 inches. Total snow accumulation 6 to
20 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 30s. West wind
in the passes 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, showers. Snow level near 3000 feet
decreasing to 2000 feet after midnight. West wind in the passes
15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow in
the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures near 30. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow likely in the evening,
then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.
Snow may be heavy at times.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely
in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain
and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely
in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level
near 2000 feet.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
2000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 36 32 34 / 100 100 100
Stevens Pass 35 30 33 / 100 100 90
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
306 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet increasing to
8000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches
possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then showers, snow
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow
level near 7000 feet decreasing to 5500 feet after midnight.
Precipitation may be heavy at times in the evening. Rainfall
amounts one to three inches possible, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts one to three inches
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow
accumulation of 5 to 10 inches. Total snow accumulation 7 to
20 inches.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain
and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet increasing to
4000 feet after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then cloudy with a
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
5000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain
and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
2000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level
near 2500 feet.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
2500 feet.
