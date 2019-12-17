WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 16, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

337 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

337 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to

10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 47 39 45 / 0 10 70

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

337 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows

near 40. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind around

10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 46 38 44 / 20 30 90

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

337 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows near

40. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 47 40 46 / 10 20 80

Everett 45 39 43 / 10 20 70

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

337 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind

becoming east to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind becoming

south to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs near 50. South wind around 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 48 37 46 / 0 10 70

Tacoma 46 36 45 / 0 10 70

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

337 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to

10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows near 40. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind

around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 48 39 45 / 10 10 70

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

337 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 48 38 45 / 10 20 80

Enumclaw 47 36 44 / 0 10 70

North Bend 48 36 45 / 0 10 70

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

337 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at

times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph

becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 47 41 46 / 30 50 80

Sumas 47 39 45 / 40 50 90

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

337 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 47 41 46 / 20 50 80

Mount Vernon 48 40 47 / 20 30 80

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

337 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at

times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 48 40 47 / 20 40 80

Eastsound 48 43 48 / 40 60 90

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

337 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 50 42 49 / 20 40 80

Port Townsend 48 38 47 / 20 30 70

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

337 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind around

10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 46 36 45 / 10 30 90

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

337 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the 30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs near 50. South wind around 10 mph becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 46 35 46 / 0 20 80

Olympia 45 36 45 / 0 10 80

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

337 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. East wind to

10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Highs near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

337 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing

to southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 48 39 47 / 20 50 90

Sequim 48 37 47 / 10 30 70

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

337 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Wind variable to

10 mph increasing to east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 48 43 47 / 50 80 100

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

337 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 51 41 49 / 40 80 100

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

337 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 49 41 48 / 10 50 90

Olympics-

337 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge of 1 to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge 1 to 5 inches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three

inches possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 35 29 32 / 30 60 90

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

337 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow may

be heavy at times in the morning. Snow accumulation of 5 to

7 inches. Total snow accumulation 5 to 9 inches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

3000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the

afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 36 30 34 / 50 50 90

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

337 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. No snow accumulation.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. East wind in

the passes around 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. A

chance of snow showers. A chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 3000 feet. Light wind in the passes becoming southeast

around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow

accumulation around 1 inch. Afternoon pass temperatures near 30.

East wind in the passes around 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.

Light wind in the passes.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid

30s. Light wind in the passes becoming east around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

2500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 34 25 31 / 0 10 70

Stevens Pass 31 23 28 / 0 40 80

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

337 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. No snow accumulation.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather