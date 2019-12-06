WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 5, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

246 AM PST Fri Dec 6 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

WAZ558-070000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

246 AM PST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the

afternoon. Rain likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs near 50. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 53 44 51 / 10 80 60

WAZ559-070000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

246 AM PST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain early in the afternoon.

Rain at times late in the afternoon. Highs near 50. South wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Rain until early morning, then rain likely in the

morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows

in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs near 50. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 51 43 50 / 40 80 60

WAZ507-070000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

246 AM PST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the afternoon.

Rain likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 52 44 51 / 20 70 60

Everett 51 43 49 / 10 70 60

WAZ509-070000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

246 AM PST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the

afternoon. Rain likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times in the

late evening and early morning. Rain likely in the morning.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 53 43 51 / 10 80 60

Tacoma 52 42 50 / 20 80 60

WAZ556-070000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

246 AM PST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely late in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after

midnight. Rain likely in the morning. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 53 44 51 / 10 80 60

WAZ555-070000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

246 AM PST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the afternoon.

Rain likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after

midnight. Rain likely in the morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely until late afternoon, then cloudy with a

chance of rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 53 45 51 / 10 90 70

Enumclaw 52 41 49 / 10 80 60

North Bend 54 42 51 / 10 90 60

WAZ503-070000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

246 AM PST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning. A slight chance of rain until

late afternoon, then rain at times late in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near

50. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph becoming east after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 50 42 49 / 20 80 50

Sumas 50 42 49 / 30 90 70

WAZ506-070000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

246 AM PST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain until late

afternoon, then rain likely late in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 49 42 49 / 20 80 50

Mount Vernon 53 43 51 / 10 70 50

WAZ001-070000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

246 AM PST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning. A chance of rain

in the late morning and early afternoon, then rain at times late

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch

likely. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 50 41 50 / 30 80 40

Eastsound 50 45 49 / 50 90 50

WAZ510-070000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

246 AM PST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the late morning and early

afternoon. Rain likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely until early morning, then cloudy with a

chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 53 44 52 / 20 70 50

Port Townsend 50 40 50 / 30 60 50

WAZ511-070000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

246 AM PST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...A chance of rain early in the afternoon. Rain at times

late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain until early morning, then rain likely in the

morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind

to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 50 40 50 / 60 90 70

WAZ504-070000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

246 AM PST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...A chance of rain early in the afternoon. Rain at times

late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely until late afternoon, then cloudy with a

chance of rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near

50. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 51 40 50 / 50 80 70

Olympia 50 40 49 / 40 80 60

WAZ512-070000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

246 AM PST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs near 50. East wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain until early morning, then rain likely in the

morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming west to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 40. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near

50. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

WAZ514-070000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

246 AM PST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...A chance of rain early in the afternoon. Rain likely

late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a chance

of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 49 41 49 / 60 80 50

Sequim 51 39 50 / 30 60 40

WAZ515-070000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

246 AM PST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times until early morning, then rain likely in

the morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light

wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows in the

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 50 44 49 / 90 100 60

WAZ516-070000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

246 AM PST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain until early morning, then rain likely in the

morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows

in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 54 42 51 / 90 90 60

WAZ517-070000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

246 AM PST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then

rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain

early in the afternoon. A slight chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs near 50. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 51 43 51 / 80 90 70

WAZ513-070000-

Olympics-

246 AM PST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain at times through the

day. Snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation

near Hurricane Ridge.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow until early morning, then rain and snow

likely in the morning. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge up to 2 inches.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning. Snow likely through the

day. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of. Freezing level

near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

5000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 40 33 38 / 70 90 50

WAZ567-070000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

246 AM PST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow until

late afternoon, then rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times in the late evening and early morning. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation up to

4 inches.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow

accumulation up to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

7 inches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3500 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 3000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 41 35 37 / 30 90 80

WAZ568-070000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

246 AM PST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow early in the

afternoon. Rain and snow likely late in the afternoon. Snow level

near 6000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper

30s. Northeast wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming east in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and

snow in the late evening and early morning. Rain and snow likely

in the morning. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Northeast wind in the passes around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely until late afternoon, then

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow

level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 5 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

mid to upper 30s. Light wind in the passes.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4500 feet. Light wind in the passes.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 4000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures

in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind in the passes.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 39 33 39 / 20 90 70

Stevens Pass 34 31 36 / 20 90 70

WAZ569-070000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

246 AM PST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow early in the

afternoon. Rain and snow likely late in the afternoon. Snow level

near 6000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and

snow in the late evening and early morning. Rain and snow likely

in the morning. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up to

3 inches.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow

accumulation up to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

6 inches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

4500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.

