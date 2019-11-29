WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 28, 2019

_____

502 FPUS56 KSEW 291110

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

309 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

WAZ558-300000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

309 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 40. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East

wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 40. Light wind becoming north to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs near 40. East wind to 10 mph becoming northeast

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 40 26 41 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ559-300000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

309 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 40. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 40. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 200 feet in the morning. Highs near 40. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 40 27 41 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ507-300000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

309 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 40. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East

wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 40. East wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 40 28 42 / 0 0 0

Everett 38 26 40 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ509-300000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

309 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 40. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s. South wind to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light wind becoming

northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 200 feet in the morning. Highs near 40. North wind to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 41 25 42 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 40 24 41 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ556-300000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

309 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 40. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming

north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Light

wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs near 40. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 40 26 42 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ555-300000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

309 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 40. North wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southeast

wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East

wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. East wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Near gaps in the

terrain, east wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming east 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 42 24 42 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 39 23 40 / 0 0 0

North Bend 42 23 43 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ503-300000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

309 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 40. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40. East wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 40 26 42 / 0 0 0

Sumas 40 25 42 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ506-300000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

309 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 40. East wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 39 29 41 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 41 26 43 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ001-300000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

309 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 40. North wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 40. East wind to 10 mph becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs near 40. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 40 28 41 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 40 31 41 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ510-300000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

309 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 40. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North wind to

10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 42 29 44 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 39 26 41 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ511-300000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

309 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 40. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 200 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Highs

near 40. North wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near

30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 40 23 42 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ504-300000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

309 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 20s. East wind to 10 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after

midnight, Gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in

the morning. Highs near 40. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 41 23 43 / 0 0 0

Olympia 40 22 41 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ512-300000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

309 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 20s. East wind to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet in the morning. Highs near 40. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near

30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

$$

WAZ514-300000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

309 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 20s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 40. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs near 40. East wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 39 26 39 / 0 0 0

Sequim 40 25 41 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ515-300000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

309 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Wind variable

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 40. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet in the afternoon. Highs near 40. East

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 40 30 41 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ516-300000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

309 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming east in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 43 26 44 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ517-300000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

309 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 200 feet. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s. East wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind 15 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 43 29 44 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ513-300000-

Olympics-

309 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of. Freezing

level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

4000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 29 20 30 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ567-300000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

309 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the afternoon. Freezing

level near 1500 feet in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

1000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of through the day.

Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 30 19 32 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ568-300000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

309 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures near 30. Light wind in the passes.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 500 feet. Light wind

in the passes becoming east around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East

wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of. Freezing level near 1000 feet. East

wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. East wind in the passes

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

1000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 31 16 30 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 27 14 25 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ569-300000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

309 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

400 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather