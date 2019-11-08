WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 7, 2019
588 FPUS56 KSEW 081137
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
336 AM PST Fri Nov 8 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Saturday.
WAZ558-090000-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
336 AM PST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or
less in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 58 47 57 / 0 10 30
$$
WAZ559-090000-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
336 AM PST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or
less in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 57 45 55 / 0 10 30
$$
WAZ507-090000-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
336 AM PST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southeast
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. South wind
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower
50s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 57 47 55 / 0 10 30
Everett 56 47 54 / 0 10 30
$$
WAZ509-090000-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
336 AM PST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs in
the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming west
with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower
50s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast wind to 10 mph
becoming north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 57 44 57 / 0 10 30
Tacoma 56 42 56 / 0 10 30
$$
WAZ556-090000-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
336 AM PST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs near
60. South wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
40s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind becoming north around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 59 48 57 / 0 10 30
$$
WAZ555-090000-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
336 AM PST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Light
wind.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming north
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 62 47 58 / 0 10 20
Enumclaw 60 43 56 / 0 10 30
North Bend 63 43 58 / 0 10 30
$$
WAZ503-090000-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
336 AM PST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. East wind to 10 mph
becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming
light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s.
Light wind.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 56 44 54 / 0 20 20
Sumas 57 44 55 / 0 20 20
$$
WAZ506-090000-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
336 AM PST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after
midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Light
wind.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 53 45 53 / 0 20 20
Mount Vernon 58 45 56 / 0 10 20
$$
WAZ001-090000-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
336 AM PST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast
wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Light wind
becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North wind around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 53 43 54 / 0 20 30
Eastsound 52 45 53 / 0 20 20
$$
WAZ510-090000-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
336 AM PST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southeast
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Light wind
becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 56 46 56 / 0 20 30
Port Townsend 54 43 54 / 0 20 50
$$
WAZ511-090000-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
336 AM PST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs in
the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after
midnight, Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s
to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Light
wind.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 54 41 56 / 0 20 30
$$
WAZ504-090000-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
336 AM PST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs in
the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west
in the afternoon, Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Light
wind.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast wind to 10 mph
becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 55 40 57 / 0 10 20
Olympia 54 40 56 / 0 10 30
$$
WAZ512-090000-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
336 AM PST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West
wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.
Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Light
wind.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s.
$$
WAZ514-090000-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
336 AM PST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming
variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind
10 to 15 mph decreasing to light in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than
a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Light
wind.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 52 43 53 / 0 20 70
Sequim 56 42 55 / 0 20 50
$$
WAZ515-090000-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
336 AM PST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows
in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to
10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than
a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. Light wind becoming
variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 54 47 52 / 0 40 90
$$
WAZ516-090000-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
336 AM PST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast
after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than
a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind to
10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 59 45 56 / 0 40 100
$$
WAZ517-090000-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
336 AM PST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Southeast
wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s. Light wind becoming east 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 57 47 55 / 0 30 40
$$
WAZ513-090000-
Olympics-
336 AM PST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.
Snow level near 8500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near
8000 feet. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Snow level near 7500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
6500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 6500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 47 39 44 / 0 20 80
$$
WAZ567-090000-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
336 AM PST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 7500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 7000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 6000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
6000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 5000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level
near 5500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 50 40 43 / 0 20 20
$$
WAZ568-090000-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
336 AM PST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet. Afternoon
pass temperatures in the lower to mid 50s. East wind in the
passes to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet. No snow accumulation.
Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level
near 8000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper
40s. Light wind in the passes.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 7500 feet. Light wind in the passes.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 6500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid
40s to lower 50s. Light wind in the passes.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Snow level near 6500 feet.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 6500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 6000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 54 38 49 / 0 10 30
Stevens Pass 50 37 44 / 0 0 40
$$
WAZ569-090000-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
336 AM PST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet decreasing to 10000 feet
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow level near 8500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow
level near 7500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 6000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 7000 feet.
$$
