WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 29, 2019

_____

094 FPUS56 KSEW 301017

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

316 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

WAZ558-302300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

316 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind around

10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 52 32 51 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ559-302300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

316 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 50. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or

less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming

northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. North wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight

chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 50 31 51 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ507-302300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

316 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 50. North wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. East wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

North wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North wind

to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 49 33 50 / 0 0 0

Everett 49 32 50 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ509-302300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

316 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light

wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 53 30 53 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 52 29 53 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ556-302300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

316 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 50. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming

north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. East wind to 10 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind to

10 mph becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 51 33 51 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ555-302300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

316 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast wind

to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming

north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 53 33 51 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 52 30 51 / 0 0 0

North Bend 52 30 51 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ503-302300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

316 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Northeast wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s. South wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

East wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 49 34 49 / 0 0 0

Sumas 49 33 49 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ506-302300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

316 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Light wind becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 49 34 50 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 51 33 51 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ001-302300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

316 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph becoming west after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. West wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Light wind becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs near 50. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 48 34 49 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 48 37 50 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ510-302300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

316 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 50. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. East wind to 10 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 51 36 53 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 48 31 50 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ511-302300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

316 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 50. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

Light wind becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

near 40.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight

chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 51 28 52 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ504-302300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

316 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 50. North wind to 10 mph becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Light wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 53 26 54 / 0 0 0

Olympia 50 26 51 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ512-302300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

316 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

East wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s.

East wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

WAZ514-302300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

316 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind variable

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind

becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 48 32 50 / 0 0 0

Sequim 50 31 51 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ515-302300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

316 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming

east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 52 35 54 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ516-302300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

316 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast wind

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind

10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 50 34 51 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ517-302300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

316 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 50. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. East wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

East wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 52 33 51 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ513-302300-

Olympics-

316 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet increasing to

11000 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 7500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 40 25 38 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ567-302300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

316 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet increasing

to 8500 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 39 26 36 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ568-302300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

316 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet increasing to

8500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

30s. East wind in the passes to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet. Light wind in the passes

becoming southwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

East wind in the passes to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the 40s. Northeast wind in the passes around

10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 39 23 42 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 33 21 36 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ569-302300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

316 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet increasing to

10500 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 7000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

$$

_____

