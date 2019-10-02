WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 1, 2019

709 FPUS56 KSEW 021054

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

353 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

WAZ558-022300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

353 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind

10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 62 49 59 / 10 40 80

WAZ559-022300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

353 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs near 60. Light wind becoming southeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming south around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 61 46 58 / 10 50 80

WAZ507-022300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

353 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 61 49 59 / 10 40 80

Everett 60 49 58 / 10 40 70

WAZ509-022300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

353 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind

10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 64 47 60 / 10 50 70

Tacoma 62 46 59 / 10 50 80

WAZ556-022300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

353 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind

to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50. East wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 63 49 60 / 10 40 70

WAZ555-022300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

353 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 64 47 59 / 10 40 70

Enumclaw 62 46 57 / 10 40 70

North Bend 64 46 59 / 10 40 80

WAZ503-022300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

353 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming southeast with gusts to 25 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

south in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming south around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 60 48 58 / 10 30 60

Sumas 62 48 59 / 10 40 70

WAZ506-022300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

353 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows

in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Light wind

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 60 48 59 / 10 20 70

Mount Vernon 64 49 61 / 10 30 70

WAZ001-022300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

353 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows

in the 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming south around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 60 45 59 / 10 30 60

Eastsound 58 50 58 / 10 30 70

WAZ510-022300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

353 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to southeast 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 61 50 60 / 10 20 60

Port Townsend 58 46 58 / 10 20 70

WAZ511-022300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

353 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming south to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 61 44 59 / 10 60 90

WAZ504-022300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

353 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

South wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 62 44 60 / 10 60 80

Olympia 62 44 59 / 10 60 80

WAZ512-022300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

353 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming south

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to southwest

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

WAZ514-022300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

353 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 57 45 56 / 10 50 80

Sequim 60 43 58 / 10 20 70

WAZ515-022300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

353 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs

in the 50s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 57 47 55 / 10 70 90

WAZ516-022300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

353 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming east 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 60 46 58 / 20 90 90

WAZ517-022300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

353 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. East wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 61 47 58 / 20 90 100

WAZ513-022300-

Olympics-

353 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then showers after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers, snow

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch. Total snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 2 inches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, snow

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 5500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 43 34 41 / 10 70 90

WAZ567-022300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

353 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers, snow

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow

level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, snow

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

4500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

5500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near

6000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Snow level

near 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 47 37 41 / 10 50 80

WAZ568-022300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

353 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind in

the passes to 10 mph becoming east around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet.

East wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers, snow

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow

level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Afternoon pass temperatures in

the 40s to lower 50s. South wind in the passes around 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, snow

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet. Light wind

in the passes.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

5000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 40s. West wind in

the passes around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near

5500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near

6500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6500 feet decreasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 54 39 50 / 0 40 60

Stevens Pass 49 36 43 / 10 50 60

WAZ569-022300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

353 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

5000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers, snow

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, snow

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

5000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 7000 feet decreasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon.

